From Elephant To Museum: The 250-Year Journey Of Two Silver Howdahs That Once Adored A Rajasthan Maharaja's Royal Ride

Museum curator Pandit Ashutosh Dadhich said that Goddess Lakshmi was also depicted in the state emblem used during the Maharao Durjan Sal's royal procession. These symbols were engraved on a silver howdah, mounted atop the elephant.

Kota: With the arrival of Diwali, Hindus devoutly worship Goddess Lakshmi as part of the belief to bring good fortune, and prosperity. In Rajasthan's Kota too, the form of the Goddess holds special reverence. The Rao Madho Singh Museum here at the Kota Garh Palace still displays Gajalakshmi-related heritage, representing a unique example of Rajasthan's royal tradition and faith.

The image of Goddess Lakshmi is depicted in the centre of the royal seat, flanked by elephants performing the 'Ghatabhishek'. Two of these howdahs are still present in the museum. According to Dadhich, these are approximately 250 years old and were built during the reign of Maharao Durjan Sal. During that period, the Maharao would ride these in royal processions on special occasions like Dussehra, Holi, and other festivals.

Each Howdah Weighing A Massive 150 KG

The craftsmanship depicted on the howdahs is so intricate even today. Each seat weighs over 150 kg. It would have required four to six people to lift it. Elephants were also selected based on their strength and weight to bear the weight of the massive royal seats. According to Dadhich, both seats are made entirely of silver. The first with gold-plated polish, was used by the Maharao. The other, made of pure silver, was for Maharaj Kumar. Each seat was approximately 8 feet long and 3 feet wide, with seating for two people. The Maharao or Maharaj Kumar sat in the front, followed by security personnel. An umbrella was also attached to protect the king from the sun and heat.

The Kota Royal Museum

The Rao Madho Singh Museum houses not only the royal seat of the Maharaja but also a marble statue of Gajalakshmi. This statue is approximately 200 years old. Made of white marble, it stands 18 inches tall and 12 inches wide. Goddess Lakshmi is seated in the center, while elephants perform her abhishekam on either side. Maidservants also stand nearby, fanning her. In the erstwhile Kota State, Gajalakshmi has always been considered a symbol of auspiciousness, prosperity, and good fortune.