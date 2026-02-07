From Dhaka To Faridabad: Bangladeshi Artists Find Safety And Success At Faridabad Surajkund Fair In India
Bangladeshi craftsmen at Surajkund Mela share stories of hospitality, security and pride as Jamdani sarees become crowd favourites.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Faridabad: Despite the recent tensions between India and Bangladesh, handicraft artists from Bangladesh have arrived at the international Surajkund Crafts Fair currently underway in Faridabad. The feat once again proved that art, culture and traditions transcend geographical boundaries. The fair has come to life with the participation of the artists from both countries.
Azizul Haq, an experienced Bangladeshi handicraft artist, has arrived at the Surajkund Mela with his son. His stall features hand-woven sarees, dupattas, lehengas, suits, and kurtis and is a star attraction. The colourful designs and intricate weaving are drawing visitors. The Jamdani sarees, in particular, are a big hit.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Azizul Haq said, "I have been coming to the Surajkund Mela continuously for the past 14 years. This fair is not just a business for me; it feels like home. This time, due to the tensions between the two countries, there was a fear that we might not be able to come to the fair. Until a few days ago, it seemed that coming this time would be difficult, but we received confirmation at the last moment. Thanks to the initiatives of the Bangladeshi and Indian governments, we were able to come here." He described this decision as a positive step for both countries.
Azizul Haq said, "I haven't felt any discomfort since coming to India. The atmosphere here is very good. It's safe. The people are very nice, the food is good, and most importantly, we are receiving a lot of love from the people. It doesn't feel like I'm in another country."
Talking about the security arrangements, Azizul said, "The security arrangements here are very good. There is no fear of any kind. The police administration is fully cooperating. There is an atmosphere of brotherhood here." "The things being spread about India are far from the truth."
Azizul Haque also reacted to the statements related to cricket. He said, “Some Bangladeshi cricketers have said that there is no security in India, so they will not play here. That is absolutely not true. This is all a political conspiracy. We artisans, do not get involved in politics. We travel to different countries with our art. Our identity is our hard work and art, not politics."
Talking about his work, Azizul said, “The sarees and clothes we have brought are completely handmade. It takes many days to make one garment. This is our ancestral art. People visiting the fair are buying a lot from the Bangladeshi stalls. People are appreciating our art and buying our products, and that is the greatest joy for us."
Azizul's son, Mohammad Sapran, has also come to this fair with his father. He said, “I am very happy that I have come to this fair. It feels great to be here. We were scared about coming to India. People in our country said that Bangladeshis are mistreated in India, that the people there are not good. However, we haven't felt anything like that here. On the contrary, we are receiving a lot of love. It feels like we are in our own country."
Sapran commented on the cricketers' statements, saying, “Our cricketers said that there is no security in India, but that is absolutely not true. The police here are very good and respect us. Elections are coming up in Bangladesh, so the political atmosphere there is heated. That is why such things are being said. I showed this fair to my mother on a video call. She was also happy that people are appreciating our art so much."
Another artist from Bangladesh, Mohammad Nasif, also shared his experience. He said, "Before coming to India, I was very scared. My friends and family were telling me not to go. But when I came here, I saw that everything was fine. The people are very nice, and I'm receiving a lot of love. India is a safe country. I feel very good being here. The tension between the two countries will end soon. All this is happening because of the elections.”
Hira Singh Gurjar, a tourist from Rajasthan who visited the fair, praised the Bangladeshi stall. He said, “The Bangladeshi artists are very good, and their sarees are very beautiful. The tension is due to politics, but it shouldn't affect art."The Surajkund International Crafts Fair is once again sending the message that no matter how much politics is there, art and humanity always prevail.