From Dhaka To Faridabad: Bangladeshi Artists Find Safety And Success At Faridabad Surajkund Fair In India

Faridabad: Despite the recent tensions between India and Bangladesh, handicraft artists from Bangladesh have arrived at the international Surajkund Crafts Fair currently underway in Faridabad. The feat once again proved that art, culture and traditions transcend geographical boundaries. The fair has come to life with the participation of the artists from both countries.

Azizul Haq, an experienced Bangladeshi handicraft artist, has arrived at the Surajkund Mela with his son. His stall features hand-woven sarees, dupattas, lehengas, suits, and kurtis and is a star attraction. The colourful designs and intricate weaving are drawing visitors. The Jamdani sarees, in particular, are a big hit.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Azizul Haq said, "I have been coming to the Surajkund Mela continuously for the past 14 years. This fair is not just a business for me; it feels like home. This time, due to the tensions between the two countries, there was a fear that we might not be able to come to the fair. Until a few days ago, it seemed that coming this time would be difficult, but we received confirmation at the last moment. Thanks to the initiatives of the Bangladeshi and Indian governments, we were able to come here." He described this decision as a positive step for both countries.

Azizul Haq said, "I haven't felt any discomfort since coming to India. The atmosphere here is very good. It's safe. The people are very nice, the food is good, and most importantly, we are receiving a lot of love from the people. It doesn't feel like I'm in another country."

Talking about the security arrangements, Azizul said, "The security arrangements here are very good. There is no fear of any kind. The police administration is fully cooperating. There is an atmosphere of brotherhood here." "The things being spread about India are far from the truth."

Azizul Haque also reacted to the statements related to cricket. He said, “Some Bangladeshi cricketers have said that there is no security in India, so they will not play here. That is absolutely not true. This is all a political conspiracy. We artisans, do not get involved in politics. We travel to different countries with our art. Our identity is our hard work and art, not politics."