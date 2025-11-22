ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Daily Life To Election Rallies And Govt Swearing In, Bihar's Gamcha Is Omnipresent

Patna: The humble gamcha, that traditional coarse cotton towel, marked its omnipresence in the run-up to the recently concluded Bihar elections. It was clear that the ordinary Bihari identified himself with the gamcha, often referring to it as honour, pride and blessing. Whether at Supaul, Gopalganj or Gaya, the gamcha was to be found everywhere.

Understanding its importance in daily Bihari life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the gamcha to make political statements throughout his elaborate campaigns in Bihar. He was seen waving this traditional towel on numerous occasions on the stage, during road shows and even during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves a gamcha after Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (PTI)

Gamcha is a symbol of Bihar's culture that is used in various festivals and everyday activities. No religious ceremony can be complete without it as it is associated with both purity and simplicity. It is used on all occasions, whether it is the Pitru Paksha Shraddha, Makar Sankranti, Dussehra or Chhatth Daura and even weddings.

During the weddings, it is tied on the groom's head during the Dwarchar ceremony, while the bride’s father also adorns it during the Kanyadaan ceremony.

In the Mithila region, it is found in the special form of dupatta. Dhiraj Jha, a Sanskrit scholar from Darbhanga, says that the dupatta has held special significance in marriage ceremonies in Mithila since ancient times. The bride's chunari and the groom's dupatta are tied together symbolising their union.

"It is used to convey to the groom that now that you are entering into the marital bond and you will continue to fulfil your duties towards your wife. The burden of her entire livelihood is now on your shoulders,” Jha said.

A gamcha artisan (ETV Bharat)

In the Bhojpur region, the gamcha has a strong connotation with its agrarian life. Literary and cultural activist Sanjeev Sinha disclosed that the farmers often eat food with sattu on their gamcha. It is also used for various other purposes, including covering the head to using it as a dhoti.

"The gamcha is used to cover the head during any auspicious occasion. It is used to tie a knot during any major religious ceremony. It is not only a symbol of culture but is also considered auspicious during religious ceremonies," Sinha underlined.

Not just in Bihar, gamcha is used in South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. In India, it is widely used in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. In Assam, it is called gamosa, while in Bihar, people also call it gamcha and angoocha.