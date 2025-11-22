From Daily Life To Election Rallies And Govt Swearing In, Bihar's Gamcha Is Omnipresent
Gamcha, a humble piece of cloth widely used in different states of India, connects people and politics. But how? Read on.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Patna: The humble gamcha, that traditional coarse cotton towel, marked its omnipresence in the run-up to the recently concluded Bihar elections. It was clear that the ordinary Bihari identified himself with the gamcha, often referring to it as honour, pride and blessing. Whether at Supaul, Gopalganj or Gaya, the gamcha was to be found everywhere.
Understanding its importance in daily Bihari life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the gamcha to make political statements throughout his elaborate campaigns in Bihar. He was seen waving this traditional towel on numerous occasions on the stage, during road shows and even during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.
Gamcha is a symbol of Bihar's culture that is used in various festivals and everyday activities. No religious ceremony can be complete without it as it is associated with both purity and simplicity. It is used on all occasions, whether it is the Pitru Paksha Shraddha, Makar Sankranti, Dussehra or Chhatth Daura and even weddings.
During the weddings, it is tied on the groom's head during the Dwarchar ceremony, while the bride’s father also adorns it during the Kanyadaan ceremony.
In the Mithila region, it is found in the special form of dupatta. Dhiraj Jha, a Sanskrit scholar from Darbhanga, says that the dupatta has held special significance in marriage ceremonies in Mithila since ancient times. The bride's chunari and the groom's dupatta are tied together symbolising their union.
"It is used to convey to the groom that now that you are entering into the marital bond and you will continue to fulfil your duties towards your wife. The burden of her entire livelihood is now on your shoulders,” Jha said.
In the Bhojpur region, the gamcha has a strong connotation with its agrarian life. Literary and cultural activist Sanjeev Sinha disclosed that the farmers often eat food with sattu on their gamcha. It is also used for various other purposes, including covering the head to using it as a dhoti.
"The gamcha is used to cover the head during any auspicious occasion. It is used to tie a knot during any major religious ceremony. It is not only a symbol of culture but is also considered auspicious during religious ceremonies," Sinha underlined.
Not just in Bihar, gamcha is used in South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. In India, it is widely used in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. In Assam, it is called gamosa, while in Bihar, people also call it gamcha and angoocha.
It is believed that the term gamcha is derived from the Bengali word ‘gaamcha’. Many think that it originated from the Sanskrit word ‘angonchhan’, meaning wiping cloth. It has been a social and cultural symbol in India for centuries.
Director of All India Institute of Astrology, Dr Rajnath Jha, says that the word 'Gam' is believed to have come from the Sanskrit word 'Gamya' or 'Gamana', which means to go. The suffix 'cha' is used in the sense of cloth or garment.
“The word 'Gam+ Chhad' is a word evolved from 'Chhadak', which is a cloth used while walking. It evolved from the Awadhi-Bhojpuri word 'Gamchi',” he said.
Generally, it is associated with labourers. In Assam, it is also presented as a mark of respect. Across the land, the gamcha is in some way or the other a part of the common man's life and a symbol of his identity. Senior political analysts consider it to be a symbol of connection with the ground or roots, or village.
Before Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav were also seen with gamchas.
This humble coarse towel has often been featured in the films as well. The people still haven't forgotten the gamcha worn by Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Coolie’ and Govinda in ‘Coolie No. 1’. In older movies, it was seen on the shoulders of actors like Rajkumar and Dilip Kumar.
It is also popular in Bhojpuri cinema. From Manoj Tiwari to Khesari Lal Yadav and from Nirahua to Pawan Singh, many actors have been seen with a gamcha on screen. It has been a part of Bihar's culture for centuries. It symbolises Bihar’s economy, where the handloom industry plays a major role.
According to the Bihar government, there are 3.66 lakh weavers currently employed in this industry. Gayaji district can be called the largest market of gamcha. In Patwatoli locality of the district alone, more than 10,000 power looms are operating and producing lakhs of gamchas daily. This locality is also known as Mini Manchester.
One of the locals, Gopal Patwa, disclosed that approximately 12,000 machines produce cotton textiles, including towels, here while supporting the livelihoods of thousands of families. The raw materials are imported from Punjab and South India. He said there is immense potential for establishing a cotton yarn production unit here, as this yarn is used in the textile industry.
Talking about Modi’s gamcha waving, he said, "The weaver community is excited about it and hopes that demand for Bihari gamcha will increase nationwide. Young people are using it more and more,” he said.
Political analyst Dr Sanjay Kumar believes that indulging in ‘gamcha politics’ has further strengthened Modi's popularity in Bihar. "Through the gamcha, Modi attempted to convey to the people of Bihar that he is connected to their culture,” he opined.
Politicians understand gamcha's role in Bihari life very well and can be seen wearing it around their necks. The political parties are identified with the colour of the gamcha worn by their leaders and supporters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters are seen with saffron gamchas, while the RJD supporters go around with a green one. The Congress supporters use the white one, while the Jansuraaj supporters have been seen with a yellow gamcha.
