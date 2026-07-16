ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Curiosity To Global Recognition: Two-Year-Old Bengaluru Girl Wins Four World Records In Kick Scootering And Swimming

"There was never a plan to create records," said Priyanka, Akira's mother and a cricketer. "She simply enjoyed riding the scooter. We only encouraged her curiosity and allowed her to learn at her own pace. Every achievement came naturally because she genuinely loves being active," she said.

Akira's accomplishments extend beyond kick scootering. She has also earned recognition in swimming, making her one of the youngest children in the country to receive honours in multiple sporting disciplines. Her achievements have attracted attention from the sporting community, media and people across the country.

Amandeep Singh, Akira's father and a footballer, said the family never wanted records to become the focus of her childhood.

"We never put any pressure on Akira to perform," he said. "Our responsibility has been to provide a safe environment where she can explore, play and enjoy every moment. The records are only a result of her natural enthusiasm," he said.

Both parents believe their sporting backgrounds have helped them understand the importance of allowing children to develop without unnecessary expectations. Instead of following a strict training schedule, they focused on making physical activity enjoyable.

"One thing that amazes us is her determination," Amandeep Singh said. "Like any toddler, she falls while riding, but she immediately gets back up with a smile and continues. That confidence and resilience have been her greatest strengths," he said.

Priyanka said Akira's progress has been driven entirely by her own interest.

"We never asked her to chase medals or records," she said. "She wakes up excited to ride, swim and play. Seeing her enjoy every moment has been far more rewarding than the recognition she has received," she said.

What began as family videos capturing Akira's playful moments soon drew the attention of newspapers and television channels. Her inspiring journey has since become widely shared on social media, with many celebrating her as an example of how children can achieve remarkable milestones when given the freedom to explore their interests.

Akira's story is a reminder that extraordinary talent often begins with simple curiosity. With encouragement, patience and a supportive family, even the youngest children can surprise the world with what they are capable of achieving.