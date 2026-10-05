ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Clay To National Recognition: Keralam Homemaker Bidula Wins PM Modi's Praise, Crafts Gandhi Statue

P B Bidula, hailing from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode, with a full-figure statue of Mahatma Gandhi for the Swaram neighbourhood forum. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: What began as a homemaker’s passion for working with clay has, over nearly 25 years, transformed into a professional artistic journey for P B Bidula, hailing from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode.

From traditional pottery and deity idols to Theyyam and Kathakali figures, light shades, teapoys and perfume diffusers, Bidula has built a diverse portfolio by blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. Her work has now earned recognition at the national level, including appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bidula earned her first income from pottery while she was still in school, selling handmade clay figurines for just ₹50.

What began with experiments using clay collected from her home surroundings and riverbeds gradually grew into a serious pursuit. She later experimented with different varieties of clay sourced from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

Although her parents wanted her to become a pharmacist, Bidula chose pottery, driven by her passion for the craft. She eventually earned a Master of Pottery degree from the Central Village Pottery Institute in Karnataka, giving her artistic pursuit a professional foundation.

Her work today includes both traditional and contemporary clay products, with several designs particularly popular among younger customers.

The rare full-figure statue of Mahatam Gandhi. (ETV Bharat)

A Gandhi bust sculpted by Bidula in 2001 became an important turning point in her career.

C V Prabhakara Kurup, then CEO of Khadi and Village Industries, saw the sculpture and rewarded her with ₹500. He also encouraged her to pursue higher studies, giving the young artist a major boost in confidence.

Husband’s Support Behind Her Journey

Years later, Bidula took up the challenging task of creating a full-figure statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi for the Swaram neighbourhood forum.

“The construction of the statue began about a year ago. Balancing it alongside other work commitments, and given that it was a large sculpture, it required a vast amount of hard work and time to complete. Despite it being a major work with production costs exceeding ₹3 lakh, I accepted only a very nominal fee for it,” Bidula told ETV Bharat.

Members of the neighbourhood forum said the statue was conceived in the context of Gandhi’s continuing relevance.

“Today, Gandhi is becoming increasingly relevant. It is in this context that a Gandhi statue is being erected here. A woman is behind its creation. She sculpted this statue after travelling for over a year and a half to closely understand Gandhi. We are extremely happy,” an official of the Swaram neighbourhood forum said.

Bidula credits the unwavering support of her husband, Baijunath, for helping her continue her artistic journey after marriage.