From Clay To National Recognition: Keralam Homemaker Bidula Wins PM Modi's Praise, Crafts Gandhi Statue
She earned a Master of Pottery degree from the Central Village Pottery Institute in Karnataka, giving her artistic pursuit a professional foundation, reports K Saseendran.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Kozhikode: What began as a homemaker’s passion for working with clay has, over nearly 25 years, transformed into a professional artistic journey for P B Bidula, hailing from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode.
From traditional pottery and deity idols to Theyyam and Kathakali figures, light shades, teapoys and perfume diffusers, Bidula has built a diverse portfolio by blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. Her work has now earned recognition at the national level, including appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bidula earned her first income from pottery while she was still in school, selling handmade clay figurines for just ₹50.
What began with experiments using clay collected from her home surroundings and riverbeds gradually grew into a serious pursuit. She later experimented with different varieties of clay sourced from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.
Although her parents wanted her to become a pharmacist, Bidula chose pottery, driven by her passion for the craft. She eventually earned a Master of Pottery degree from the Central Village Pottery Institute in Karnataka, giving her artistic pursuit a professional foundation.
Her work today includes both traditional and contemporary clay products, with several designs particularly popular among younger customers.
A Gandhi bust sculpted by Bidula in 2001 became an important turning point in her career.
C V Prabhakara Kurup, then CEO of Khadi and Village Industries, saw the sculpture and rewarded her with ₹500. He also encouraged her to pursue higher studies, giving the young artist a major boost in confidence.
Husband’s Support Behind Her Journey
Years later, Bidula took up the challenging task of creating a full-figure statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi for the Swaram neighbourhood forum.
“The construction of the statue began about a year ago. Balancing it alongside other work commitments, and given that it was a large sculpture, it required a vast amount of hard work and time to complete. Despite it being a major work with production costs exceeding ₹3 lakh, I accepted only a very nominal fee for it,” Bidula told ETV Bharat.
Members of the neighbourhood forum said the statue was conceived in the context of Gandhi’s continuing relevance.
“Today, Gandhi is becoming increasingly relevant. It is in this context that a Gandhi statue is being erected here. A woman is behind its creation. She sculpted this statue after travelling for over a year and a half to closely understand Gandhi. We are extremely happy,” an official of the Swaram neighbourhood forum said.
Bidula credits the unwavering support of her husband, Baijunath, for helping her continue her artistic journey after marriage.
He agreed to her decision to pursue clay craft and arranged a dedicated space alongside his shop in Elathur for production and sales.
Bidula now operates Bidula Clay Studio next to her home and also conducts training classes for people interested in learning clay craft.
“She is my wife, so the happiness is doubled. She worked on this day and night. I love art too, and seeing it through her brought me immense joy. My complete support will always be with her,” Baijunath said.
PM Modi’s Praise at Vishwakarma Exhibition
Another major milestone came in 2023, when Bidula participated in an exhibition organised in connection with the inauguration of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, Delhi.
She was the only participant from Kerala among 36 artisans selected from across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the exhibition and interacted with Bidula, asking about her products and the techniques she used to make them.
Bidula said the Prime Minister particularly appreciated a clock and a soap dish made by her.
“We learned very late that Bidula was someone who received praise from the Prime Minister in Delhi. That is how we requested her to construct the Gandhi statue. Full-bust Gandhi statues are everywhere, but this full-figure statue is unique to this place,” said Basheer, joint secretary of the Swaram neighbourhood forum.
A photograph of Bidula with Prime Minister Modi was later featured in the Government of India’s September 2025 calendar, adding another milestone to her journey.
“Efforts spanning a long period culminated yesterday. This reflects the heart of the sculptor. Work was carried out mostly during the night on most days. My heart is filled with complete satisfaction,” said T T Ajindran, secretary of the Swaram neighbourhood forum.
Bidula acknowledges the role of Geetha from OISCA, who encouraged and guided her to participate in exhibitions from 2013 onwards. She also credits her husband Baijunath and children Ghanashyam and Sreeparvathi for their constant support.
From earning ₹50 by selling handmade figurines as a school student to receiving appreciation from the Prime Minister, Bidula’s journey reflects how passion, perseverance and family support can turn a childhood interest into a lifelong profession.
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