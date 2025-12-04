ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Chandrayaan-2 To Organic Farming: Coimbatore’s Young Engineer Harvests 25 Tonnes Produce A Month

In 2019, he joined L&T in Coimbatore. “At that time, our company did welding work on behalf of Chandrayaan-2. I also worked in that team,” he recalls.

Vijayan was born into an agricultural family in Mettur of Salem district. “I am the first-generation graduate in my family. After completing B.E. in Mechanical Engineering and M.Tech. in Welding Technology, I served in a Pune-based firm, then in a Swedish corporate in Chennai for five years traveling to Germany, Indonesia and Sudan for work," narrates Vijayan about his journey.

And standing amid the greenery, pulling out weeds while chatting with workers, was the young man everyone was curious about. Vijayan, an engineer who chose to sweat it out on the fields as a farmer leaving behind the luxury of a cushy AC room.

That curiosity led us to Kuppanur village near Madhampatti in Coimbatore district, at the foothills of the Western Ghats where spread across 15 lush acres was a vibrant organic farm growing over 20 varieties of vegetables and fruits - including tomatoes, okra, eggplant, beans, gourds, pumpkins, cabbage, beetroot, radish, broccoli, and more than 10 types of spinach. Rows of papaya and plantain stood tall on five additional acres. Cows, goats, chickens and ducks completed the picture of a fully integrated farm ecosystem.

Coimbatore: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the South India Organic Farmers Conference in Coimbatore on November 19, a young man caught everyone’s attention. He was smiling, explaining and posing with the Prime Minister, thus increasing visitors' curiosity about his identity.

But exposure to the concept of self-reliance and also dangers of chemical-laced vegetables sparked a transformation in him. “Being born into a farming family and already knowing the tricks of the trade, I decided to concentrate the rest of my life on farming and providing people with non-toxic vegetables through organic farming,” he says.

He began by studying global organic farming practices online, learning through websites, research papers and YouTube channels. Vijayan now cultivates 15 acres of vegetables and greens using raised-bed methods. The beds, 120 ft long, 4 ft wide and 1 ft high, produce a year-round rotation of tomatoes, okra, chilies, radish, beetroot, broccoli and seasonal gourds. On three acres he grows plantain and another two acres, papaya.

Produce harvested from Vijayan's farm (ETV Bharat)

“The basis of organic farming is to strengthen the soil,” he explains, adding that he follows natural soil-building techniques like crop rotation, mulching, green manures and vermicomposting. “I sow several crops once a year in the raised beds. I cut the plants at the time of flowering and cover them with mulch. It rots and becomes fertilizer for the soil. I have implemented drip irrigation to conserve water and ensure that all crops receive water evenly. I produce green fodder for the cattle on two acres. The soil fertility has improved day by day and earthworms have multiplied,” he informs.

From Chandrayaan-2 To Organic Farming: Coimbatore’s Young Engineer Harvests 25 Tonnes Produce A Month (ETV Bharat)

To reduce dependence on external inputs, Vijayan has in his farm Gir, Sahiwal and Kangeyam cows. Their dung forms the backbone of his organic manure. Milk is used at home, while butter and ghee are sold for premium prices. Two acres are used to grow green fodder, and another three acres serve as pasture. Fish raised in the farm pond are harvested and sold every Sunday.

For Vijayan, stability is more important than fluctuating market prices. “For the past five years, I have been selling wholesale at organic stores at fixed prices. We have set a fixed price by estimating how much income we will get after deducting the land lease, workers’ wages and production costs.” he explains.

Gourds hanging in Vijayan's farm (ETV Bharat)

His monthly output is encouraging. “I harvest and sell an average of 20–25 tonnes of vegetables and fruits per month, all grown the organic farming way. The price ranges from Rs 30 to Rs 100 per kg. As for spinach, I get an average yield of 400–500 bundles per day. I sell it for Rs 15 per bundle,” says Vijayan, who delivers directly to homes.

“My primary goal is to bring vegetables and fruits directly to the people,” he says. Customers place orders through WhatsApp groups, and vegetables are delivered within hours of harvesting. Local traditional greens, red fenugreek, black beans and scallions, are among the most-loved items being grown and sold by Vijayan.

Red Okra ready to be harvested at the farm (ETV Bharat)

While attending the South India Organic Farmers Conference in Coimbatore on November 19, Prime Minister Modi had remarked, “Organic farming is close to the heart of India. I was surprised to learn that people with engineering degrees and those who have worked in ISRO are involved in organic farming and training others… India is well on its way to becoming a global hub for organic farming.”

And Vijayan’s contribution is important in that ambitious dream of the country. From engineering labs and Chandrayaan projects to the fields of Kuppanur, farmers like Vijayan perfectly embody the vision for a progressive country.