From Bullock Carts To Helicopters: Bihar's Election Trail Takes A Flight

Once upon a time, leaders had to reach out to the voters in bullock carts as every settlement was not approachable by vehicles.
Gaya: Gaya: Poll campaigning in Bihar has taken a flight, literally. From bullock carts to helicopters, the transformation marks how far the state's politics has come. In the 2025 assembly elections, leaders of every major party campaign have been using choppers for campaigning.
But there was a time when leaders had to reach out to the voters in bullock carts, as every settlement was not approachable by vehicles. In fact, Bihar saw a significant use of bullock carts in elections from 1950 to 1985. At that time, candidates could be seen carrying a towel on their shoulders and a bag containing sattu, lemon, salt and roasted gram flour in their hands.
Presently, campaigning by a four-wheeler costs approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per day, while that by a bullock cart till 1980 used to cost Rs 30 to Rs 40 and included the driver's wages.
Another reason attributed to the high cost of campaigning is the high-tech mode where polls are being contested through social media, large billboards, banners, posters, convoys of vehicles and daily public meetings addressed by the candidate.
While the use of bullock carts is long over, some candidates still use the mode to make reels and send across a message. This was evident in Haryana as well when Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared a reel where he was sitting in a bullock cart.
Leaders and drivers who campaigned in Gaya by bullock cart still hold on to fond memories. In Barachatti, Imamganj, Bodhgaya and Sherghati constituencies, there are people who witnessed campaigns where bullock carts were used.
In Gaya district, everyone from Upendra Verma to Lalu Prasad Yadav has campaigned on bullock carts.
In the late 1980s, Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Sherghati subdivision to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections riding a bullock cart. While the driver of the cart, Mungeshar Yadav of Bhaluwahi village in Karmoni is no longer alive, the cart is still in operation.
Mungeshar’s son, Shiv Kumar Yadav, recalled, “My father campaigned in elections on a bullock cart from the 1960s to the 1990s. He was a huge fan of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. While he was going by the bullock cart to an election event in his area, Lalu suddenly came and sat in the cart. My father would travel up to 50 km by bullock cart to campaign."
Shiv has also been using the bullock cart as a source of livelihood for the last 30 years and also campaigned a couple of times.
Shiv’s son Guddu Kumar said, “Campaigning is now done using large vehicles. Every leader has a big car for campaigning. But during my grandfather's time, bullock carts were in great demand.”
Rajendra Sao, a Left leader from Karmoni village of Sherghati assembly constituency disclosed that he personally campaigned by bullock cart from 1960s to 1990s. There was no worry about diesel or of the cart breaking down. He simply packed fodder for the bullocks along with his own food.
He related that he even campaigned with Upendra Verma for the assembly elections.
"We would spread a mat on the cart and sleep wherever it got dark. That's not the case now. There would be dozens of bullock carts and a few tongas at public rallies. Upendra Verma himself would travel to remote areas by bullock cart as there were no roads to reach the villages. The bullock cart would go wherever the car could not reach,” he said.
He went on to disclose that till the 1980s there were very few candidates and leaders who used to go to villages campaigning in jeeps or ambassador cars or motorcycles.
He said that Bihar’s first Chief Minister Dr Srikrishna Singh never used choppers and went on to reach the top post in 1952 having travelled through the villages on a bullock cart and tonga.
Jageshwar Prasad, the first MLA of Barachatti assembly constituency, also used to travel around the area in a bullock cart in 1952. His son, Dr. Rajkumar Prasad, said that his father had no other means of transport and would cycle from Gaya to Barachatti and then set out on a bullock cart to campaign.
“He would return from the villages to reach the assembly headquarters in two or three days,” he said while pointing out that at that time, campaigning was very simple and inexpensive.
"My father used to say that when he first contested elections, he spent only Rs 2,000 on campaigning and other expenses of which he had borrowed Rs 1,000 from a friend," Jageshwar said.
Sixty-year-old Musharraf Khan of Beri village in Barachatti said that bullock carts still have a significant presence in the villages of the constituency.
"Campaigning by bullock cart used to give the public a sense of belonging and a perception of a down-to-earth leader. Today, leaders fly in the air. Campaigning is done using helicopters and modern technology, which has led to skyrocketing election expenses," he said.
Eighty-five-year-old Krishna Kumar from the same area related, “Campaigning by bullock cart didn't require diesel or petrol. Nor did it require a high-tech setup. But now, lakhs and crores of rupees are spent on chartered planes and helicopters. If there's a rally, lakhs are spent on the grandeur of the stage and the venue."
People fondly remember the occasion when former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur used a bullock cart as a stage to address the voters in Panjwara.
Historians remember that in 1977, when the administration refused to grant permission for a public meeting at a pre-announced venue and a crowd had gathered in the nearby market complex, Karpoori Thakur delivered his speech there, laying a carpet on a bullock cart. His party's candidate won that election.
Ramashish, a youth from Barachatti constituency, is a first-time voter. He understands that election campaigning used to be much cheaper previously and finds the old modes of campaigning better.
"Now, if 1,000 people come to a meeting, there are 1,500 vehicles accompanying them. Leaders simply wave and leave. Not everyone can meet a leader. We, as young people, believe that election campaigning should be inexpensive and the money should be used to help the poor and helpless in the villages,” he said."
Zakir Khan remembers campaigning by bullock carts till early 1990s. “But as soon as the Naxalites established their foothold, they started boycotting elections. In areas where the roads were unpaved, the people stopped going due to the fear of Naxalites. Thus, the practice of election campaigning by bullock cart came to a halt in Gaya district,” he said.
Meanwhile, another resident, Biju Sao, related that earlier, the security forces would carry the ballot boxes on bullock carts from the Naxal-affected villages after polling. “This was because there was a danger of landmines to the vehicles. Now, even that situation has changed," he said.
While the bullock carts are still a means to livelihood in many areas, their use in elections is over. Amit Kumar of Babypesara village related that people still earn up to Rs 1,000 a day by carrying their agriculture produce to markets on a bullock cart while travelling several kilometres.
“There are many villages like Kathautiya, Jhanj, Dhangai, Patlukka and Pahadi where people rely on bullock carts for their livelihood. Around 5,000 bullock carts operate in Barachatti, Imamganj, Banke Bazaar, Bodhgaya, Sherghati and Aams block areas," related Vijay Kumar, bullock cart driver
It is said that helicopters were first used for campaigning in the second Bihar assembly elections in 1957 when King Kamakhya Narayan Singh of Ramgarh ordered two helicopters from Russia. These helicopters were used to campaign for the Independent Party candidates. Their use gradually increased from then onwards.
Chandrachud Prasad Singh, the former royal from Madhya Pradesh, sent helicopters and also a two-seater aircraft for the Congress candidate K.B. Sahay. However, the helicopters could not be used for campaigning because of technical problems. Observers relate that this was the time when only Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru travelled by air.
In the ongoing campaign in Bihar, helicopters have been in great demand and around two dozen leaders fly daily. All the major parties are spending approximately Rs 2.5 crore on flights alone. It is estimated that more than Rs 42 crore have been spent between October 16 and November 7 which includes helicopter rent, taxes, expenses on pilots and other arrangements.
Majority use of the choppers has been done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders. Sources said that the NDA leaders use 14 helicopters daily for campaigning of which 12 are being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two by the Janata Dal United. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also has two helicopters booked of which one is solely for Tejaswi Yadav. Senior Congress leaders also campaign by using helicopters.
