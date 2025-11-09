ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Bullock Carts To Helicopters: Bihar's Election Trail Takes A Flight

Gaya: Gaya: Poll campaigning in Bihar has taken a flight, literally. From bullock carts to helicopters, the transformation marks how far the state's politics has come. In the 2025 assembly elections, leaders of every major party campaign have been using choppers for campaigning.

But there was a time when leaders had to reach out to the voters in bullock carts, as every settlement was not approachable by vehicles. In fact, Bihar saw a significant use of bullock carts in elections from 1950 to 1985. At that time, candidates could be seen carrying a towel on their shoulders and a bag containing sattu, lemon, salt and roasted gram flour in their hands.

Presently, campaigning by a four-wheeler costs approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per day, while that by a bullock cart till 1980 used to cost Rs 30 to Rs 40 and included the driver's wages.

Another reason attributed to the high cost of campaigning is the high-tech mode where polls are being contested through social media, large billboards, banners, posters, convoys of vehicles and daily public meetings addressed by the candidate.

While the use of bullock carts is long over, some candidates still use the mode to make reels and send across a message. This was evident in Haryana as well when Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared a reel where he was sitting in a bullock cart.

Leaders and drivers who campaigned in Gaya by bullock cart still hold on to fond memories. In Barachatti, Imamganj, Bodhgaya and Sherghati constituencies, there are people who witnessed campaigns where bullock carts were used.

In Gaya district, everyone from Upendra Verma to Lalu Prasad Yadav has campaigned on bullock carts.

In the late 1980s, Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Sherghati subdivision to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections riding a bullock cart. While the driver of the cart, Mungeshar Yadav of Bhaluwahi village in Karmoni is no longer alive, the cart is still in operation.

Mungeshar’s son, Shiv Kumar Yadav, recalled, “My father campaigned in elections on a bullock cart from the 1960s to the 1990s. He was a huge fan of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. While he was going by the bullock cart to an election event in his area, Lalu suddenly came and sat in the cart. My father would travel up to 50 km by bullock cart to campaign."

Shiv has also been using the bullock cart as a source of livelihood for the last 30 years and also campaigned a couple of times.

Shiv’s son Guddu Kumar said, “Campaigning is now done using large vehicles. Every leader has a big car for campaigning. But during my grandfather's time, bullock carts were in great demand.”

Rajendra Sao, a Left leader from Karmoni village of Sherghati assembly constituency disclosed that he personally campaigned by bullock cart from 1960s to 1990s. There was no worry about diesel or of the cart breaking down. He simply packed fodder for the bullocks along with his own food.

He related that he even campaigned with Upendra Verma for the assembly elections.

"We would spread a mat on the cart and sleep wherever it got dark. That's not the case now. There would be dozens of bullock carts and a few tongas at public rallies. Upendra Verma himself would travel to remote areas by bullock cart as there were no roads to reach the villages. The bullock cart would go wherever the car could not reach,” he said.

He went on to disclose that till the 1980s there were very few candidates and leaders who used to go to villages campaigning in jeeps or ambassador cars or motorcycles.