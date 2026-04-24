From Biju Patnaik To Mohan Majhi, Bhubaneswar's Giridhari Barik Has Measured And Tailored Odisha’s Political Titans
Giridhari Barik, for decades, has stitched clothes - and trust - of Odisha’s most influential leaders, never seeking fame in return, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Unassuming as he is, 71-year-old Giridhari Barik’s tailoring shop too is tucked within the narrow lanes of Bhubaneswar’s Ashok Nagar area, away from the madding crowd. Happy with his inconspicuous presence within the walls of his home-cum-shop, he measures people, the high and mighty of the political circles, including all chief ministers of Odisha, not just in inches but in trust he has built over the past four decades.
From political heavyweights like Biju Patnaik to the current Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he has hemmed everyone’s clothes with a consistency that has no match or competition. The tailor of choice for generations of leaders, Giridhari’s journey proves that no work is insignificant when pursued with dedication.
Born into a family that struggled for two meals a day, he was one among 11 siblings. For him, education ended in Class 5, but life had other plans. At the age of 14, a neighbourhood tailor took him under his wing so that he could learn a life skill and earn a livelihood. He agreed and began working. Perhaps he had already sensed that this was his life’s calling. He continued to hone his craft and started earning Rs 2 a day, then considered a fair amount.
Determined to do better, he left Odisha for advanced tailoring training before returning to Bhubaneswar to set up his own modest shop. The turning point came when he got the opportunity to stitch an outfit for the legendary Biju Patnaik. The fit and finish impressed Biju Babu so much that word spread quickly through political circles.
Soon, his shop became the preferred destination for leaders cutting across party lines. One after another, they walked into his shop. Today, Giridhari has attained celebrity status, but he avoids the limelight.
“I have stitched clothes for some of Odisha’s tallest political figures, including Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, Giridhar Gamang, Hemananda Biswal, Naveen Patnaik and current Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” says Giridhari, who has carefully preserved the names and measurements of every client in a diary, a record spanning generations. Their sons, grandsons and even great-grandsons now come to him for outfits that help them stand out, whether in their constituencies or at public meetings.
Giridhari’s creations carry a reputation for being lucky. Many believe leaders wearing clothes stitched by him enjoy good fortune on stage and at the ballot box. His childhood friend, Somanath Sahu, corroborates this. He has stood by Giridhari throughout this journey, assisting him in the workshop. Together, they have seen Odisha evolve and its leaders rise.
But Giridhari remains untouched by such praise. Despite his extraordinary clientele, he stays grounded. He shies away from announcing that he has been the man behind the attires of Odisha’s political elite. “I would never want to use my closeness to political leaders for personal gain. I never sought favours, recommendations or shortcuts,” he says.
In an era obsessed with selfies and reels, Giridhari is different, and proudly so. Ask him for a photograph with any leader, and he smiles shyly, saying he never had a camera or even a phone to click one. “Countless politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities have been here, but I never felt the urge to preserve those moments. They are all stitched into my work and visible in the many photographs my customers have taken over the years,” he adds.
Equally remarkable is his fairness. Whether the customer is a chief minister or an ordinary citizen, Giridhari charges everyone the same. What began at Rs 500 years ago has now risen to Rs 1,500, but his principles remain unchanged.
Over the years, tailoring itself has changed. “Earlier, leaders would personally visit the shop for measurements. But these days, because of time constraints, security concerns and busy schedules, I visit their residences whenever they need something tailored. Thankfully, my son gifted me a smartphone, so coordinating orders has become much easier,” says Giridhari.
When it comes to preferences, he knows each leader’s style intimately. “Biju Babu preferred thick khadi, while Naveen Babu became synonymous with elegant tussar kurtas. Our present Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, too, has trusted me for over a decade, continuing the association even after becoming the CM,” he says.
For him, tailoring is not merely a profession but an identity. Though he never boasts about his proximity to the powerful, his work reflects a lifelong commitment to a craft he entered almost by accident.
Political fortunes may rise and fall, but at 71, Giridhari Barik continues to measure stature with steady hands, as his diary grows fuller and his reputation stronger.
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