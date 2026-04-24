ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Biju Patnaik To Mohan Majhi, Bhubaneswar's Giridhari Barik Has Measured And Tailored Odisha’s Political Titans

Bhubaneswar: Unassuming as he is, 71-year-old Giridhari Barik’s tailoring shop too is tucked within the narrow lanes of Bhubaneswar’s Ashok Nagar area, away from the madding crowd. Happy with his inconspicuous presence within the walls of his home-cum-shop, he measures people, the high and mighty of the political circles, including all chief ministers of Odisha, not just in inches but in trust he has built over the past four decades.

From political heavyweights like Biju Patnaik to the current Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he has hemmed everyone’s clothes with a consistency that has no match or competition. The tailor of choice for generations of leaders, Giridhari’s journey proves that no work is insignificant when pursued with dedication.

From Biju Patnaik To Mohan Majhi, Giridhari Barik Has Measured And Tailored Odisha’s Political Elite (ETV Bharat)

Born into a family that struggled for two meals a day, he was one among 11 siblings. For him, education ended in Class 5, but life had other plans. At the age of 14, a neighbourhood tailor took him under his wing so that he could learn a life skill and earn a livelihood. He agreed and began working. Perhaps he had already sensed that this was his life’s calling. He continued to hone his craft and started earning Rs 2 a day, then considered a fair amount.

Determined to do better, he left Odisha for advanced tailoring training before returning to Bhubaneswar to set up his own modest shop. The turning point came when he got the opportunity to stitch an outfit for the legendary Biju Patnaik. The fit and finish impressed Biju Babu so much that word spread quickly through political circles.

From Biju Patnaik To Mohan Majhi, Giridhari Barik Has Measured And Tailored Odisha’s Political Elite (ETV Bharat)

Soon, his shop became the preferred destination for leaders cutting across party lines. One after another, they walked into his shop. Today, Giridhari has attained celebrity status, but he avoids the limelight.