From Beedi To Herbal Gulal Makers: Journey Of Bihar's Nature Didis To Financial Independence

These women said they are happy getting work sitting at home and earn around Rs 6,000 a month from this work. Previously, along with household chores, they either sat idle or made beedis, baskets and such items, earning just Rs 50 to 100. As beedi-makers they had to make at least 1,000 beedis a day.

For the last three years, around 15 women of this village have been making gulal from natural ingredients. In the first year, they produced six quintals of natural dyes and ahead of this year's Holi, they have been commissioned to make 50 quintals of natural colours. Besides making gulal, they also engage in a variety of other tasks including sewing, embroidery and spice making.

Jamui: Matiya village in Lakshmipur block of Bihar's Jamui district has come to be known as ‘Nature’s Village’, thanks to the women who made a shift from making beedis to natural Holi colours. These women are now fondly referred to as Nature Didis.

Gulal preparation underway (ETV Bharat)

"Herbal gulal is made from orange, beetroot, marigold, spinach, fruits, flowers, vegetables, medicinal plants and others. Currently, the demand for gulal has increased due to Holi and work has also increased in the last one month. The number of Nature Didis fluctuates depending on the workload. Since joining the Nature Village, we've been getting an opportunity to grow," said Malti Devi, a Nature Didi.

Holi colours made from flowers and fruits (ETV Bharat)

Husbands of most women work as labourers in other cities or drive auto-rickshaws. They can't even make enough money to cover their children's education and household expenses. But since joining as Nature Didis, things have gotten a bit easier for them as they now support their families financially.

Herbal gulal being prepared by Nature Didis (ETV Bharat)

Former Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lakshmipur and founder of Nature Village, Nirbhay Pratap Singh explained that these women have been trained and some have even been sent abroad for learning additional skills. Nirbhay said these trained women are now teaching other women how to work. Initially, their speed was quite slow but now it's increasing gradually leading to more production and income.

Yellow colour prepared from sunflower and red from beetroot (ETV Bharat)

"The women who once toiled tirelessly making beedis, barely earning Rs 50 a day have come to be known as Nature Didis. Their income has quadrupled in the process and they are even receiving orders from outside the district. Soon, Nature Didis’ products will reach all corners of the country," he expressed.

The women explained that they don't use any chemicals to make herbal gulal but natural materials like arrowroot and multani mitti powder. Green colour is made from spinach, red from beetroot and yellow from turmeric. These are mixed with the powder to create gulal. Scents made from flowers are used to add fragrance to gulal.