From A Thatched Roof To A Thriving Startup, Two Palamu Women Turn Bangles Into Empowerment

Palamu (Jharkhand): When struggle takes the form of resolve, even a thatched roof gets ready to shelter a startup. In Basaria village under the Chainpur police station block of Palamu, Devanti Devi and Sharda Devi have proved this by becoming successful entrepreneurs despite facing difficult situations. Today they beautify the wrists of women by crafting and selling lac bangles - unique and innovative - and also make cosmetics.

Both Devanti and Sharda, whose husbands work as labourers, joined a self-help group under the Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Society (JLPS) a few years ago. Encouraged by the group’s activities, they decided to learn something new so that they can give a new turn to their lives. With the help of the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), they were imparted training in bangle and cosmetics making. That created the platform for them to begin their own business.

“We started this business in 2024 after receiving training. My husband is a labourer, but that had nothing to do with our work. We learnt the trade of making bangles and cosmetics and started earning well. Our products today have a good demand in nearby villages. Making bangles is hard work, but it’s rewarding,” says Sharda Devi, carefully arranging a row of bright coloured bangles.

With small loans of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, the two women set up a bangle-making unit in a corner of their home. They began selling their creations in Palamu’s weekly markets and neighbouring areas. Women from the nearby villages, drawn to the affordable and beautiful designs, quickly became their loyal customers.