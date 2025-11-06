From A Thatched Roof To A Thriving Startup, Two Palamu Women Turn Bangles Into Empowerment
Today, the duo is proud to be recognised as entrepreneurs. Their handcrafted bangles and cosmetics have found a steady market across Jharkhand’s rural haats.
Palamu (Jharkhand): When struggle takes the form of resolve, even a thatched roof gets ready to shelter a startup. In Basaria village under the Chainpur police station block of Palamu, Devanti Devi and Sharda Devi have proved this by becoming successful entrepreneurs despite facing difficult situations. Today they beautify the wrists of women by crafting and selling lac bangles - unique and innovative - and also make cosmetics.
Both Devanti and Sharda, whose husbands work as labourers, joined a self-help group under the Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Society (JLPS) a few years ago. Encouraged by the group’s activities, they decided to learn something new so that they can give a new turn to their lives. With the help of the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), they were imparted training in bangle and cosmetics making. That created the platform for them to begin their own business.
“We started this business in 2024 after receiving training. My husband is a labourer, but that had nothing to do with our work. We learnt the trade of making bangles and cosmetics and started earning well. Our products today have a good demand in nearby villages. Making bangles is hard work, but it’s rewarding,” says Sharda Devi, carefully arranging a row of bright coloured bangles.
With small loans of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, the two women set up a bangle-making unit in a corner of their home. They began selling their creations in Palamu’s weekly markets and neighbouring areas. Women from the nearby villages, drawn to the affordable and beautiful designs, quickly became their loyal customers.
Their hard work began to pay off and today, the duo earn Rs 3–4 lakh annually. They have also started employing other local women for production work, helping them earn a steady income.
“I always had a passion for bangle making. I am a matriculate and my husband works as a labourer. I wanted to put my education to use and skilled up to improve my family’s situation. Now, I feel confident. If other women want to join me, I will happily train them,” says Devanti Devi.
Devanti and Sharda source raw materials from Garhwa, carefully selecting items which are suited to rural tastes and are affordable. With guidance from the Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Society, they have also devised a plan to expand their reach through self-help group networks that now help market their products.
According to Shatarupa Devi of the JLPS, “Both the women began work after proper training and have quickly become role models in their area. Seeing their success, many more women now want to join them or start their own enterprise. Their products are being sold not just in markets but also through self-help groups.”
From a thatched house to a growing rural brand, Devanti and Sharda’s story is one-of-its-kind and inspiring. "We did not know how good we can run the business but we had a shared dream and aspired to make our lives better," says the women, basking in the glory of their success.
