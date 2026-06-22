ETV Bharat / offbeat

From A Potential Sprint Queen To Bus Driver, Woman Athlete’s Story Of Lost Dreams

Bhubaneswar: Pallabi Deuri’s story is that of lost dreams in the face of economic compulsions. She had dreamt of winning medals in athletics and to bring glory to the country and her family. But circumstances compelled her to become a driver. This girl from Assam is now driving the 'Ama Bus', an e-bus service in Keonjhar in Odisha to earn a livelihood.

Born in a small village in Assam, Pallabi was leading a happy life with her family. Her passion for sports from a young age drew her to the track. After performing well at the school and district levels, Pallabi got the opportunity to represent her state and she made the best use of the opportunity winning medals for the state. But destiny had other plans.

Her father passed away suddenly and the responsibility of supporting Pallabi and her brother fell on her mother's shoulders. During that time, Pallabi met national-level athlete Saraswati Chand. Hoping to establish an identity as a ‘Sprint Queen’ and earn for her family, Pallabi left Assam and came to Odisha.

While representing Assam, Pallabi won two gold and silver medals each in the 100-metre sprint. Staying in Bhubaneswar for athletics training, she also completed her graduation from Kunjabihari College at Barang. As she was climbing the ladder of success while training in Odisha, her family's financial situation began to falter.