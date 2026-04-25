ETV Bharat / offbeat

From A Capital Of Just Rs 23 To An Annual Turnover Of Crores, Himachal's Bhuttico Has Come A Long Way

Kullu: A journey that began with just 12 weavers from Lag valley of Kullu has today reached global destinations. Bhuttico is a name that invokes multiple emotions and memories for those associated with it. It is a name that gave an identity to Himachal Pradesh’s handloom industry. This enterprise has come a long way as it remains a source of livelihood for more than a thousand weaver families.

The journey had started with just 12 weavers and a capital of mere Rs 23. With its foundations in Bhutti village, the enterprise got the name of Bhuttico. Presently, it has a turnover of crores of rupees. The organization was initially registered in Lahore. From its inception in 1944 to 1956, Bhuttico's progress was minimal and it was even on the verge of closure.

But things changed in 1956 when 35-year-old Thakur Ved Ram took over the reins. As a founding member, he had invested Rs 12 in 1944. The Inspector of Co-operative Societies at that time, Sardar Gurcharan Singh connected Bhuttico with the co-operative sector and its name changed to Bhuttico Co-operative Society. From thereon, it never looked back.

Ved Ram aimed to promote the craft of making Kullu shawls through this organization. He ran the society on a no-profit, no-loss basis. But little did anyone know that his passion would one day bring Bhuttico national recognition. The society began working for the upliftment of weavers even as it was just getting on its feet.

In 1960, Bhuttico constructed 70 weaver quarters and built weaving sheds for artisans. Coupled with the support of the weavers, this enabled the organization to grow steadily.

From the archives (ETV Bharat)

Bhuttico's name had started getting national recognition when Ved Ram passed away in 1971. The responsibility now fell on his 23-year-old son Thakur Satya Prakash. By that time, Bhuttico's turnover had reached Rs 14 crore. Satya Prakash nurtured it with great dedication and presently, Bhuttico has 35 showrooms operating in Himachal and other states.

Satya Prakash has kept alive the dream of making Bhuttico a leader in the shawl industry. This society had once become the prime weavers' organization in Asia and was once ranked second only to Amul in the co-operative sector.