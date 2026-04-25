From A Capital Of Just Rs 23 To An Annual Turnover Of Crores, Himachal's Bhuttico Has Come A Long Way
The co-operative is known for its khadi woven woolen products that include traditional Kullu shawls, stoles, mufflers, jackets, coats and caps made from finest yarns
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Kullu: A journey that began with just 12 weavers from Lag valley of Kullu has today reached global destinations. Bhuttico is a name that invokes multiple emotions and memories for those associated with it. It is a name that gave an identity to Himachal Pradesh’s handloom industry. This enterprise has come a long way as it remains a source of livelihood for more than a thousand weaver families.
The journey had started with just 12 weavers and a capital of mere Rs 23. With its foundations in Bhutti village, the enterprise got the name of Bhuttico. Presently, it has a turnover of crores of rupees. The organization was initially registered in Lahore. From its inception in 1944 to 1956, Bhuttico's progress was minimal and it was even on the verge of closure.
But things changed in 1956 when 35-year-old Thakur Ved Ram took over the reins. As a founding member, he had invested Rs 12 in 1944. The Inspector of Co-operative Societies at that time, Sardar Gurcharan Singh connected Bhuttico with the co-operative sector and its name changed to Bhuttico Co-operative Society. From thereon, it never looked back.
Ved Ram aimed to promote the craft of making Kullu shawls through this organization. He ran the society on a no-profit, no-loss basis. But little did anyone know that his passion would one day bring Bhuttico national recognition. The society began working for the upliftment of weavers even as it was just getting on its feet.
In 1960, Bhuttico constructed 70 weaver quarters and built weaving sheds for artisans. Coupled with the support of the weavers, this enabled the organization to grow steadily.
Bhuttico's name had started getting national recognition when Ved Ram passed away in 1971. The responsibility now fell on his 23-year-old son Thakur Satya Prakash. By that time, Bhuttico's turnover had reached Rs 14 crore. Satya Prakash nurtured it with great dedication and presently, Bhuttico has 35 showrooms operating in Himachal and other states.
Satya Prakash has kept alive the dream of making Bhuttico a leader in the shawl industry. This society had once become the prime weavers' organization in Asia and was once ranked second only to Amul in the co-operative sector.
Renowned litterateur Dr Surat Thakur disclosed, "Satya Prakash continues to work tirelessly for the society's welfare. Late Ved Ram was aware of the weavers' problems and knew how to advance their work. He traveled across the country to do so. Today, thanks to his hard work, Bhuttico has become a major brand."
Through the hard work of its weavers and society members, Bhuttico has not only become a national brand but has also received appreciation abroad for its unparalleled quality and standard of its products. In 1993-94, it received the ‘National Award (Gold)’ from the Ministry of Textiles and in 2005, it received the ‘Udyog Ratna Award’ from the Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (PHD) Chamber of Commerce and Industries for its initiatives in socio-economic development. In 2008-09, it was honored with the ‘Cooperative Excellence Award’. It also found praise in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ in 2024.
Bhuttico’s Chairman and former minister Satya Prakash Thakur said, "When I took over Bhuttico, I made a sole decision that there would be no compromise on quality. Today, over 1,000 weaver families from Kullu district are associated with the society, working in collaboration with it. Special attention is paid to the quality of the yarn. Any defect in production is rejected. Only high-quality products are released into the market and no yarn is adulterated."
Primarily known for its khadi (handloom) woven woolen products that include traditional Kullu shawls, stoles, mufflers, jackets, coats and caps, Bhuttico’s quality is evident from the finest yarns such as pure wool, angora and pashmina that are guaranteed by the Handloom and Woolmark. The price of caps and mufflers ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 while standard shawls start at Rs 1,500 and go up to Rs 20,000 and more for those made by the finest pashmina and yak wool. The products are renowned worldwide for their intricate weaves, traditional border designs and durability that lasts for decades.
The Society suffered significant financial losses during the Covid pandemic as most of its showrooms were located in tourist destinations. The sales plummeted due to the lack of tourists but it remained resilient and continued to pay the weavers their dues. Even after the pandemic subsided, the Society continued to operate at a loss for a considerable period. But it has risen again. Every tourist visiting Himachal Pradesh visits Bhuttico's showroom to purchase its products.
Bhuttico's General Manager (Production), Dinesh Thakur said, “The Society has held numerous exhibitions abroad including Germany, France and the UK. Orders come in online from abroad. The showrooms have been opened at various locations across India and Himachal Pradesh. Everyone working for the Society belongs to a weaver family. The Society provides weavers with all the benefits under the Industries Act.”
The weavers associated with this organization receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Some are also paid per product. Raju, a weaver from Kashabali Dhar in Kullu, learned weaving to help his family overcome poverty. His skill and excellent design have earned him the ‘Thakur Ved Ram National Award’. Raju also made a Kulluvi shawl for Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut which was sold for over Rs 1 lakh. He made a sheet with Kulluvi design for the Adiyogi Dham as well.
He disclosed, “In 2025, MP Kangana Ranaut also ordered a shawl that took 68 days to make. I create a variety of designs. Sometimes people submit their own designs which require a lot of effort.”