Free Arts Academy In Tirunelveli Brushes Up Painting Talent Of Underprivileged
Brainchild of a bureaucrat, the Cheranmahadevi Fine Arts Academy has produced around 600 artists so far | R. Manikandan reports.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Started with the aim to reach the underprivileged, a free art training academy in Cheranmahadevi of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli has gone on to groom around 600 artists, many of whom are employed with major IT companies and educational institutions.
Cheranmahadevi Fine Arts Academy (Cheranmahadevi Kavin Kalaikkazhagam) was the brainchild of a young bureaucrat P Akash who wanted to foster an interest in painting among underprivileged students.
A resident of neighbouring Kerala, Akash served as the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi in the then-undivided Tirunelveli district in 2018. He was fascinated by paintings displayed in his office that depicted Marutham, Mullai, Neithal, Paalai and Kurinji, the five traditional landscapes of Tirunelveli.
The Cheranmahadevi Fine Arts Academy was established in 2018 in a government building opposite his office in Cheranmahadevi with the assistance of Siva Radhakrishnan, a senior art teacher from Nellai. The institution operates using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from private companies.
Three highly experienced art teachers Sivaramakrishnan, Mariappan, and Veerasamy were appointed as instructors and the Academy saw 40 students getting enrolled and trained in the first year.
Besides painting being taught free of charge, the Academy also provides the necessary material such as paper, pencils, coloured pencils and oil paints without any charges to the students.
This is the first government-backed free art training institution established in Tirunelveli district and it has drawn students from across the state. On completion of the one-year training course, the students receive a certificate signed by the Sub-Collector.
The students here are taught various forms of painting including fine art painting, oil painting, and watercolor painting. Several of those trained here have secured employment opportunities as art teachers in schools and as modern artists in IT companies. Sources said as many as 300 graduates from the Academy have secured employment.
Although Akash was promoted and transferred to another district, the Academy continues to operate successfully with the ongoing support of successive Sub-Collectors.
Sources disclosed that due to space constraints and financial considerations, only 80 students are selected annually through an entrance test to receive training here every Sunday.
A minimum qualification of Class 8 is required for admission and priority is given to women and individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Elderly people with a passion for painting also receive training here.
"Rural students would otherwise have to spend a large amount of money to travel to cities like Chennai to learn art. This academy was established to provide free training to them right within the village. Here, students receive training from the very basics and progress until they become accomplished artists," Art teacher Mariappan told ETV Bharat.
He said that a curriculum that would typically take five years to master is condensed into a single year of intensive training at the Academy. Following the initiative in Tirunelveli, Akash went on to establish a similar Academy at Nagapattinam last year where he was posted as the District Collector.
The building where the Academy functions was constructed about 25 years ago. Officials say the government should upgrade the facility to offer training in other disciplines of fine arts such as sculpture.
"We request the government to set up an art gallery to showcase and sell the artworks of the students here," Mariappan said.
One of the students, Pon Subburay, from Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district, said he has been passionate about drawing since childhood but lacked proper guidance.
"I learned about this Academy through social media and have been here for six months. I have fully mastered the art of drawing," he said.
Subburay is now working as a part-time art teacher at a private school. "Besides training, the authorities here also organize annual exhibitions and teach us marketing skills to sell the paintings we create," he said.
Another student, Rajeshwari is undergoing training here while working as a physical education teacher at a government school.
"Painting is my passion. The instruction here is excellent. The teachers are approachable, making learning comfortable," she said.
There has long been a demand for a fine arts college in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Students and teachers alike hope to see this dream realized by upgrading the existing Academy in Cheranmahadevi into a full-fledged fine arts college.
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