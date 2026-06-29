ETV Bharat / offbeat

Free Arts Academy In Tirunelveli Brushes Up Painting Talent Of Underprivileged

A painting by one of the artists at the academy. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: Started with the aim to reach the underprivileged, a free art training academy in Cheranmahadevi of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli has gone on to groom around 600 artists, many of whom are employed with major IT companies and educational institutions.

Cheranmahadevi Fine Arts Academy (Cheranmahadevi Kavin Kalaikkazhagam) was the brainchild of a young bureaucrat P Akash who wanted to foster an interest in painting among underprivileged students.

One of the many beautiful artworks that the academy has produced. (ETV Bharat)

A resident of neighbouring Kerala, Akash served as the Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi in ​​the then-undivided Tirunelveli district in 2018. He was fascinated by paintings displayed in his office that depicted Marutham, Mullai, Neithal, Paalai and Kurinji, the five traditional landscapes of Tirunelveli.

Students and teachers in a group photo at the academy. (ETV Bharat)

The Cheranmahadevi Fine Arts Academy was established in 2018 in a government building opposite his office in Cheranmahadevi with the assistance of Siva Radhakrishnan, a senior art teacher from Nellai. The institution operates using the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from private companies.

Three highly experienced art teachers Sivaramakrishnan, Mariappan, and Veerasamy were appointed as instructors and the Academy saw 40 students getting enrolled and trained in the first year.

Besides painting being taught free of charge, the Academy also provides the necessary material such as paper, pencils, coloured pencils and oil paints without any charges to the students.

One of the many beautiful artworks that the academy has produced. (ETV Bharat)

This is the first government-backed free art training institution established in Tirunelveli district and it has drawn students from across the state. On completion of the one-year training course, the students receive a certificate signed by the Sub-Collector.

The students here are taught various forms of painting including fine art painting, oil painting, and watercolor painting. Several of those trained here have secured employment opportunities as art teachers in schools and as modern artists in IT companies. Sources said as many as 300 graduates from the Academy have secured employment.