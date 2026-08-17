When 4 Friends With Four Degrees Step Into One Farm, A Two-Acre Experiment In Haryana Grows Into A Rs 12-Crore Venture
Four highly qualified friends transformed an experiment into a technology-driven agricultural enterprise that now supports hundreds of workers and promotes resource-efficient cultivation, reports Rakesh Bhayana.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Panipat: An MBA graduate, an electrical engineer, a former dental surgeon and a business and law graduate educated in Australia might appear to have little in common when choosing a career. Yet, instead of settling into corporate jobs or conventional professions, the four friends placed their bets on the soil.
What began as an experiment on two acres in Haryana’s Panipat has now expanded to nearly 100 acres. Inside their polyhouses and nethouses grow coloured capsicum, French cucumber, tomatoes, flowers and ornamental plants. Alongside the fields stands a modern nursery that raises lakhs of seedlings.
Together, Parminder Jaglan, Harsh Dureja, Dr Sachin Garg and Jagdeep Singh Sindhu have turned protected cultivation into a business with a vegetable turnover alone of around Rs 12 crore annually. Their enterprise also provides employment to more than 600 people during the peak agricultural season.
The four friends arrived in agriculture through very different academic and professional routes.
Parminder holds an MBA in finance and marketing, while Harsh is an electrical engineer. Sachin practised as a dental surgeon for several years. Jagdeep studied business before completing an MBA, LLB and LLM in Australia.
For Parminder and Harsh, the transition began in 2012, when they left their jobs and started constructing polyhouses for other farmers. Working closely with cultivators helped them recognise the commercial possibilities of growing crops under controlled conditions. They eventually decided to cultivate vegetables themselves, with Jagdeep and Sachin joining them later.
Parminder said the decision was driven by a desire to create jobs rather than merely look for one.
“After completing an MBA, I could perhaps have found a job paying Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 a month. But after meeting the cost of living and commuting in a city such as Delhi, very little would have remained as savings,” he said. “Instead of becoming an employee, I decided to become an entrepreneur who could provide employment to others.”
None of the four came from a conventional farming background. Their first two-acre plot therefore became both a farm and a classroom.
They began with cucumber, capsicum and tomato cultivation, but the initial years brought several challenges. The friends turned to experienced progressive farmers for guidance, gradually refining their cultivation methods and production systems.
The experiment eventually grew beyond its original boundaries. Their operations now extend over nearly 100 acres, while projects associated with the group are also being undertaken in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
According to Parminder, vegetables generate an annual turnover of approximately Rs 12 crore. The nursery and other agricultural projects constitute separate streams of business.
The scale of the enterprise can also be measured by the livelihoods it supports. During the peak season, the group employs more than 600 people, including around 250 women. Even during the lean season, approximately 150 workers remain associated with its operations.
Protected cultivation and vegetable production have created work opportunities particularly for women from nearby rural areas.
For Sachin, who ran a dental practice in Panipat between 2009 and 2015, agriculture offered something his former profession could not.
“Farming keeps us connected with nature,” he said. “It not only allows a person to build a livelihood for himself but also creates opportunities to provide employment to many others.”
He is currently involved in cultivating capsicum, cucumber and ornamental plants.
Technology lies at the heart of the group’s agricultural model. At its nursery, a modern seed-sowing machine has dramatically reduced the time and workforce required to plant vegetable seeds.
“Earlier, sowing two to three lakh seeds required between 100 and 150 workers,” Jagdeep said. “The machine can now sow around six to seven lakh seeds within six or seven hours, and only six or seven people are needed to operate it.”
The machine is used for sowing fine seeds of vegetables such as cauliflower and capsicum. Brought from Nashik, the complete setup cost approximately ₹30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh.
The group has also invested around Rs 5 crore in developing its modern nursery, where lakhs of saplings are raised. The nursery has itself developed into a business worth crores and supports the wider protected-cultivation network.
Parminder said government subsidies played an important role in helping the group establish polyhouses and nethouses. Depending on the scheme, they received assistance covering around 50 to 65 per cent of the structural cost.
However, additional facilities at the nursery, including its fan-and-pad cooling system, were developed through their own investment.
While subsidies have encouraged farmers to adopt protected cultivation, Parminder believes policies must now also address the shortage of agricultural labour.
“Future support should not remain limited to subsidies for structures,” he said. “The government must also consider the manpower difficulties faced in protected farming.”
He suggested linking MGNREGA with labour-intensive agricultural activities that cannot be mechanised. Training and guiding cucumber vines by hand, for instance, requires a sizeable workforce.
Recognised as progressive farmers, the four friends have participated in government programmes, seminars and the Union agriculture ministry’s post-Budget webinar.
Parminder said the group has shared suggestions concerning agricultural investment, modern cultivation and the difficulties faced by farmers. They also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a seminar and presented issues related to the farming sector.
Their approach to farming goes beyond production and profitability. Rainwater flowing from the roofs of polyhouses is collected in tanks, filtered and reused for raising seedlings and other agricultural operations. Surplus water is returned to the ground through a recharge system.
The group also uses compost and organic residue left after paddy straw is processed for gas production. According to Parminder, this material improves soil quality and helps with soil conditioning. It also assists in maintaining the temperature inside polyhouses during winter.
The four friends do not see protected cultivation as a complete replacement for conventional wheat and paddy farming. They believe, however, that agriculture must increasingly embrace polyhouses, nethouses, nurseries, vertical farming and modern machinery.
Such methods, they say, can help farmers produce more from smaller plots and earn better returns. Their own journey—from two experimental acres to a nearly 100-acre operation—offers an example of what education, technology and careful management can achieve in agriculture.
For four highly qualified friends who chose farms over offices and clinics, success is no longer measured only by the crops they harvest. It is also visible in the hundreds of livelihoods their fields now sustain.
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