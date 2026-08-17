ETV Bharat / offbeat

When 4 Friends With Four Degrees Step Into One Farm, A Two-Acre Experiment In Haryana Grows Into A Rs 12-Crore Venture

Four Friends, Four Degrees And One Farm: How A Two-Acre Experiment Grew Into A Rs 12-Crore Venture ( ETV Bharat )

Panipat: An MBA graduate, an electrical engineer, a former dental surgeon and a business and law graduate educated in Australia might appear to have little in common when choosing a career. Yet, instead of settling into corporate jobs or conventional professions, the four friends placed their bets on the soil.

What began as an experiment on two acres in Haryana’s Panipat has now expanded to nearly 100 acres. Inside their polyhouses and nethouses grow coloured capsicum, French cucumber, tomatoes, flowers and ornamental plants. Alongside the fields stands a modern nursery that raises lakhs of seedlings.

Together, Parminder Jaglan, Harsh Dureja, Dr Sachin Garg and Jagdeep Singh Sindhu have turned protected cultivation into a business with a vegetable turnover alone of around Rs 12 crore annually. Their enterprise also provides employment to more than 600 people during the peak agricultural season.

The four friends arrived in agriculture through very different academic and professional routes.

Parminder holds an MBA in finance and marketing, while Harsh is an electrical engineer. Sachin practised as a dental surgeon for several years. Jagdeep studied business before completing an MBA, LLB and LLM in Australia.

For Parminder and Harsh, the transition began in 2012, when they left their jobs and started constructing polyhouses for other farmers. Working closely with cultivators helped them recognise the commercial possibilities of growing crops under controlled conditions. They eventually decided to cultivate vegetables themselves, with Jagdeep and Sachin joining them later.

Parminder said the decision was driven by a desire to create jobs rather than merely look for one.

“After completing an MBA, I could perhaps have found a job paying Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 a month. But after meeting the cost of living and commuting in a city such as Delhi, very little would have remained as savings,” he said. “Instead of becoming an employee, I decided to become an entrepreneur who could provide employment to others.”

None of the four came from a conventional farming background. Their first two-acre plot therefore became both a farm and a classroom.

They began with cucumber, capsicum and tomato cultivation, but the initial years brought several challenges. The friends turned to experienced progressive farmers for guidance, gradually refining their cultivation methods and production systems.

The experiment eventually grew beyond its original boundaries. Their operations now extend over nearly 100 acres, while projects associated with the group are also being undertaken in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Parminder, vegetables generate an annual turnover of approximately Rs 12 crore. The nursery and other agricultural projects constitute separate streams of business.

The scale of the enterprise can also be measured by the livelihoods it supports. During the peak season, the group employs more than 600 people, including around 250 women. Even during the lean season, approximately 150 workers remain associated with its operations.

Protected cultivation and vegetable production have created work opportunities particularly for women from nearby rural areas.

For Sachin, who ran a dental practice in Panipat between 2009 and 2015, agriculture offered something his former profession could not.

“Farming keeps us connected with nature,” he said. “It not only allows a person to build a livelihood for himself but also creates opportunities to provide employment to many others.”

He is currently involved in cultivating capsicum, cucumber and ornamental plants.