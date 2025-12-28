ETV Bharat / offbeat

Former Army Man Trains Tenkasi Youth For Forces And Government Jobs

BY R. Manikandan

Tenkasi: A former army man is helping the youth of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu enroll in the defence forces by training them. His success can be seen from the fact that 280 persons have recently been selected as Agni Veers from the academy run by Sivan Mari from Kadayanallur.

Sivan joined the Indian Army in 2004 and served across 20 states, where he saw many people losing on opportunities due to middlemen and fraudulent recruitment practices. He decided to help the youngsters realise their dreams by training them.

Since 2016, whenever he came home on leave, he provided military training to the youth in his village. This led to 31 people joining the Army. He wanted to take his initiative to the next level and took voluntary retirement in 2022 to start a military training academy, 'Jai Sivan', in his hometown.

Initially, he ran the academy at a rented place with the help of social activists. In the very first year, 80 of his trainees joined the Army.

During this, while his five-year-old son died, but he did not lose heart and continued training the youth. Presently, he has bought his own land in Mangalapuram village near Kadayanallur, where he provides training not only for the Army but also for the paramilitary forces, territorial army, Staff Selection Commission, Tamil Nadu Police and other government jobs.

Everyone was impressed when 280 of his 324 students recently got selected for the Agnipath scheme.

On a visit to his academy, ETV Bharat team witnessed the rigorous training imparted by him in the form of rope climbing, lifting and lowering heavy tires tied to ropes and long jump. With the demeanor of a military officer, Sivan was actively training the young men.

At his academy, the youth are monitored and motivated 24 hours a day. Instead of providing training to everyone collectively, the 400 trainees are divided into groups of 60.