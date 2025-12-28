Former Army Man Trains Tenkasi Youth For Forces And Government Jobs
Everyone was impressed when 280 of Sivam Mari's 324 students recently got selected for the Agnipath scheme
BY R. Manikandan
Tenkasi: A former army man is helping the youth of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu enroll in the defence forces by training them. His success can be seen from the fact that 280 persons have recently been selected as Agni Veers from the academy run by Sivan Mari from Kadayanallur.
Sivan joined the Indian Army in 2004 and served across 20 states, where he saw many people losing on opportunities due to middlemen and fraudulent recruitment practices. He decided to help the youngsters realise their dreams by training them.
Since 2016, whenever he came home on leave, he provided military training to the youth in his village. This led to 31 people joining the Army. He wanted to take his initiative to the next level and took voluntary retirement in 2022 to start a military training academy, 'Jai Sivan', in his hometown.
Initially, he ran the academy at a rented place with the help of social activists. In the very first year, 80 of his trainees joined the Army.
During this, while his five-year-old son died, but he did not lose heart and continued training the youth. Presently, he has bought his own land in Mangalapuram village near Kadayanallur, where he provides training not only for the Army but also for the paramilitary forces, territorial army, Staff Selection Commission, Tamil Nadu Police and other government jobs.
Everyone was impressed when 280 of his 324 students recently got selected for the Agnipath scheme.
On a visit to his academy, ETV Bharat team witnessed the rigorous training imparted by him in the form of rope climbing, lifting and lowering heavy tires tied to ropes and long jump. With the demeanor of a military officer, Sivan was actively training the young men.
At his academy, the youth are monitored and motivated 24 hours a day. Instead of providing training to everyone collectively, the 400 trainees are divided into groups of 60.
Sivan said, “It is everyone's desire to make our birthplace known throughout the country. Beyond the fact that Kadayanallur is famous for its jewellery shops, I have instilled the belief that if you come to this academy, you are guaranteed to get a job. Accordingly, in four years, I have helped 1,056 people secure jobs. My ambition is to help at least 25,000 people get jobs before my life ends.”
He went on to explain, “We monitor the activities of the young people who come here for training 24 hours a day. This is the secret to our success. This year alone, 280 people have been selected for the Agnipath scheme. Besides this, many have also been selected for the paramilitary forces.”
He said that his academy does not provide luxurious facilities to the people who come to study. “Just as they would work hard in the military, we provide hostels and healthy food in a way that allows them to live a moderate lifestyle," he said.
He related that his son had died after falling into the curry that had been prepared for the trainees. “I lived only for him. After losing him, I was emotionally shattered. However, I felt that I had to guide the young people who had placed their trust in me. Therefore, I decided that no matter what I lost, I should not give up on my ambition. So what if my son had died? The 450 people training here are all my children," he said.
Thangadurai, a young man who has been selected as an Agni Veer, said, "This would not have been possible without our trainer. He would scold us and train us. I am proud that I have achieved this today, giving a fitting reply to those who mockingly asked where would I ever get a job."
Similarly, Sivakumar, another young man selected for the Agnipath scheme, said, "I completed my Class 12 last year. I joined here and got into the army on my first attempt. I feel proud to think that I am one of the 280 people selected from our academy. I am the first person from my family to join the Army after 23 years. This is a matter of pride for my family as well."
Arunpandian, who is training for enrolment as a Police Sub-Inspector position pointed out that the academy helps students overcome the fear of competitive exams.
Initially, Sivan provided training for free, but as the number of students increased day by day, he started charging a fee to provide them with the necessary space, food and accommodation.
A one time fee of Rs 10,000 is charged per person. By paying this fee once, students can study for as many years as needed until they get a job. In addition, Rs. 4,200 is charged monthly for food and accommodation.
