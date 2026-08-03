Forget Plastic, Retired Army Man’s Designer Cement Water Tanks Offer An Eco-Friendly Alternative In Rajasthan
Hariram Jakhad is replacing plastic water tanks with custom-designed cement and clay tanks shaped like airplanes, lions and tractors, promoting sustainability, reports Vimal Pareek.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Kuchaman City (Rajasthan): Do not be surprised if you happen to land in this city in Rajasthan where rooftops are decorated with airplanes, lions or even tractors. At first glance, they appear to be decorative sculptures. Try asking the residents about the secret of this sculptural decor and they clarify that these are functional structures that have replaced the usual plastic water tanks.
In what seems like an architectural trend in parts of Rajasthan, people in Didwana-Kuchaman district are opting for custom-built tanks in unusual shapes. Airplanes, ships, lions, horses, bottles, boats, tractors, cows, trees and traditional earthen pots are among the designs now adorning rooftops.
Beyond storing water, these artistic tanks have become a way for homeowners to showcase their personality, profession or even their connection with foreign countries. The designs add a dash of colour and character to homes while serving an everyday purpose.
The man behind the growing trend is Hariram Jakhad, a retired Army personnel who now crafts these designer tanks using natural materials such as clay, cement and iron.
“After retiring from the Army, I noticed that most people were installing plastic water tanks. I felt there should be a healthier and more durable alternative. That inspired me to start making tanks from natural materials like clay, cement and iron,” Jakhad said.
He claimed that many customers are moving away from conventional tanks and choosing custom designs that gel well with their personalities, likings or interests. His workshop now produces tanks shaped like aircraft, boats, military tanks, tractors, footballs, bottles and animals, all reinforced with iron rods to ensure strength and durability.
Each tank is handcrafted by skilled artisans, who carefully mould the structures before giving them detailed finishes that make them resemble artistic sculptures rather than water storage units.
Social worker Rajkumar Gaur believes the initiative is also helping spread awareness about reducing plastic use. “We promote the use of natural materials as part of our ‘Remove Plastic’ campaign. These traditionally made tanks encourage people to reduce their dependence on plastic,” he said.
Gaur added that he had visited the workshop to purchase three differently designed tanks for his own home. "It is just a design deviation but the make is environment friendly," he added.
As more homeowners seek personalised and eco-conscious alternatives, these imaginative rooftop water tanks are transforming an ordinary household necessity into a blend of art, identity and sustainability.
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