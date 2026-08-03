ETV Bharat / offbeat

Forget Plastic, Retired Army Man’s Designer Cement Water Tanks Offer An Eco-Friendly Alternative In Rajasthan

Kuchaman City (Rajasthan): Do not be surprised if you happen to land in this city in Rajasthan where rooftops are decorated with airplanes, lions or even tractors. At first glance, they appear to be decorative sculptures. Try asking the residents about the secret of this sculptural decor and they clarify that these are functional structures that have replaced the usual plastic water tanks.

In what seems like an architectural trend in parts of Rajasthan, people in Didwana-Kuchaman district are opting for custom-built tanks in unusual shapes. Airplanes, ships, lions, horses, bottles, boats, tractors, cows, trees and traditional earthen pots are among the designs now adorning rooftops.

Forget Plastic, Retired Army Man’s Designer Cement Water Tanks Offer An Eco-Friendly Alternative In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Beyond storing water, these artistic tanks have become a way for homeowners to showcase their personality, profession or even their connection with foreign countries. The designs add a dash of colour and character to homes while serving an everyday purpose.

The man behind the growing trend is Hariram Jakhad, a retired Army personnel who now crafts these designer tanks using natural materials such as clay, cement and iron.