For These Debutante Bharatanatyam Dancers Of 60 And Above, Age Is Just A Number
Published : January 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Thrissur: A group of homemakers and retirees, most of them over the age of 60, have proven that passion knows no age. Despite physical ailments and the challenges of late adulthood, they shared a singular dream of learning dance and performing before an audience. This journey is fueled by determination and guided by a dedicated teacher. It has culminated in their formal Bharatanatyam Arangettam (debut performance).
The story began years ago at Kuttanellur Hill Gardens Residence Association in Kerala's Thrissur, where ten women initially gathered to perform Thiruvathirakali (folk dance). It was during those rehearsals that the seed of learning a classical dance form got planted. What started as a casual wish eventually turned into a firm decision to master Bharatanatyam.
Initially, these dancers believed that learning a rigorous classical dance like Bharatanatyam was impossible at this stage of life, but the arrival of dance teacher RLV Soumya Sujith changed everything.
"I originally came here to teach Thiruvathirakali. When I suggested they learn Bharatanatyam, they were hesitant, citing age and physical difficulties. But I insisted," Soumya Sujith said.
The formal training began after the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years of rigorous practice, the dream of performing before an audience turned into reality last week.
The performers admitted they had initial doubts as tasks as simple as holding specific finger gestures (mudras) were difficult at first. Many of them suffered from knee pain and other age-related issues, but they eventually chose to ignore the discomfort for the sake of their art.
They credit Soumya Sujith’s unwavering encouragement for helping them reach the stage.
The ten women who made their debut are Anita, Deepa, Jophy, Laila, Marys, Pauline, Seema, Sheela, Shiny and Sunitha.
The event was unique as it was inaugurated by their husbands. With children, grandchildren, and neighbours cheering them, the atmosphere was electric.
These mothers have become a shining example for those seeking to break barriers and join the social mainstream while proving that physical limitations are no match for a strong will.
