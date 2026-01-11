ETV Bharat / offbeat

For These Debutante Bharatanatyam Dancers Of 60 And Above, Age Is Just A Number

Thrissur: A group of homemakers and retirees, most of them over the age of 60, have proven that passion knows no age. Despite physical ailments and the challenges of late adulthood, they shared a singular dream of learning dance and performing before an audience. This journey is fueled by determination and guided by a dedicated teacher. It has culminated in their formal Bharatanatyam Arangettam (debut performance).

The story began years ago at Kuttanellur Hill Gardens Residence Association in Kerala's Thrissur, where ten women initially gathered to perform Thiruvathirakali (folk dance). It was during those rehearsals that the seed of learning a classical dance form got planted. What started as a casual wish eventually turned into a firm decision to master Bharatanatyam.

Initially, these dancers believed that learning a rigorous classical dance like Bharatanatyam was impossible at this stage of life, but the arrival of dance teacher RLV Soumya Sujith changed everything.

"I originally came here to teach Thiruvathirakali. When I suggested they learn Bharatanatyam, they were hesitant, citing age and physical difficulties. But I insisted," Soumya Sujith said.