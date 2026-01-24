For 35 Years, Vijayaben’s Stove Has Burned Not For Herself, But For Stray Dogs Of Ahmedabad
For 35 uninterrupted years, Vijayaben has turned daily cooking into a lifeline for Ahmedabad’s strays, proving compassion can turn into a lifelong mission and movement.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Ahmedabad: Every morning in Shilaj, 65-year-old Vijayaben Patel starts her roti making process at a place near the bus stand. Hold on, it is not a commercial eatery for general public, but a kitchen meant for animals. And this act of compassion is not a year or two-old but has been ongoing for 35 uninterrupted years.
After more than three decades Vijayaben Patel has grown the kitchen into a unique ‘Dog Rotla Centre’, the food from which is served to the stray dogs every single day.
Her mission began decades ago when she thought to feed a few stray dogs around her house. "They were roaming in the neighbourhood, malnourished, hungry and ignored. I felt they were also living beings and the hunger of every living being is the same,” she recalls. With no one to support her and without waiting for recognition, she began making a few extra rotis in her courtyard and feeding not only the dogs but cows roaming nearby.
Thirty-five years later, Vijayaben still lights the stove every day - though the scale has grown. She rolls between 20 and 25 kilograms of rotis daily of which 15 kg are made up of wheat and 10 kg from millet which are then distributed to any animal who comes to the neighbourhood.
She has been consistently doing the service while also garnering support from a few other women who volunteered to help her. Today, five to seven women, whom Vijayaben affectionately calls 'sisters,' work alongside her every morning, kneading dough, rolling rotis and cooking with care. None of them take a single rupee for the work.
The Dog Rotla Centre, located opposite the Shilaj bus stand, functions from 8 am to 1 pm. People now come from distant parts of Ahmedabad to collect rotis for animals in their localities. Some feed stray dogs, others cats or injured cattle thus making Vijayaben's rotis available to quite a number of strays.
Twice a month, the rotis are even converted into laddus for easier feeding. "Some animals may not be able to consume rotis so we thought about it and decided to roll the rotis into laddus based on an animals’ needs.
Baldevbhai Thakor, who has been associated with the centre for over 15 years, says the rotis have become part of his daily routine. “I take two to three kilos every day and feed dogs and other animals. This place has made feeding them possible for people like us.”
Vijayaben, however, remains unconcerned about numbers, recognition or fatigue. “Earlier, I used to make just two or three kilos at home. Today, many hands help. That is more than enough for me,” she says.
In a city racing towards modernity, Vijayaben’s rotis best exemplify how social movements may not start from big institutions, funding or applause but just a heart that cares.
