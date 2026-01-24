ETV Bharat / offbeat

For 35 Years, Vijayaben’s Stove Has Burned Not For Herself, But For Stray Dogs Of Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Every morning in Shilaj, 65-year-old Vijayaben Patel starts her roti making process at a place near the bus stand. Hold on, it is not a commercial eatery for general public, but a kitchen meant for animals. And this act of compassion is not a year or two-old but has been ongoing for 35 uninterrupted years.

After more than three decades Vijayaben Patel has grown the kitchen into a unique ‘Dog Rotla Centre’, the food from which is served to the stray dogs every single day.

Her mission began decades ago when she thought to feed a few stray dogs around her house. "They were roaming in the neighbourhood, malnourished, hungry and ignored. I felt they were also living beings and the hunger of every living being is the same,” she recalls. With no one to support her and without waiting for recognition, she began making a few extra rotis in her courtyard and feeding not only the dogs but cows roaming nearby.

Thirty-five years later, Vijayaben still lights the stove every day - though the scale has grown. She rolls between 20 and 25 kilograms of rotis daily of which 15 kg are made up of wheat and 10 kg from millet which are then distributed to any animal who comes to the neighbourhood.