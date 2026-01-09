ETV Bharat / offbeat

For 20 Years, This Retired Army Man At Prayagraj Survives On Fruits, Without Touching Grains

By Amrish Shukla

Prayagraj : Magh Mela has begun on the banks of the Sangam, where the sight of saints and sages living on fruits is common. But among them is a man who is neither a monk nor a hermit. He is a retired Army havildar who for the last 20 years, has not eaten a single grain of food. All that he sustains with is fruits.

Meet Ranjeet Singh, 59, from Rae Bareli, who retired from the Indian Army in 2005. A year later, on July 10, 2006, he took a vow to survive only on fruits and ever since, rice, wheat and cooked meals have vanished from his plate.

As he observes Kalpavas at the Sangam now during Magh Mela at Prayagraj Sangam, Singh says his fruit-based lifestyle has kept him disease-free.

Ranjeet says the idea of giving up regular food came during his visits to temples, monasteries and spiritual centres when he met several saints who lived only on fruits. “A saint once told me that such discipline is possible only for sages, not householders. That challenged me and I vowed before Bajrangbali and said, ‘My honour is in your hands.’ From that day, I stopped eating grains,” Singh recalls.

What began as a spiritual experiment became his way of life. The discipline he learnt in the Army further helped him maintain restraint, Singh believes. “Initially, it was difficult. But my body accepted it naturally. Today, I feel energetic, work, manage household duties and stay mentally calm,” he says with a firm belief that excessive food and stress are the main causes of lifestyle diseases.

“Research also shows that people who eat less live longer,” he adds.