'Food For The Soul': Germany's Yiddish Revival

Weimar, Germany: A push to revitalise Yiddish and its cultural traditions has gained momentum in Germany, the very place where the Nazi regime's Holocaust sought to eradicate the Jewish communities who spoke it.

Thousands flocked to the city of Weimar for a recent festival that celebrated the linguistic tradition with workshops, cabaret performances and even heart-stopping circus acrobatics. Musical offerings ranged from traditional klezmer performances on violin and accordion evoking the Central Europe of old to more modern shows, including psychedelic Yiddish rock.

Yiddish, the language spoken by Ashkenazi Jews across Europe before the Holocaust, is now perhaps best known to many English speakers through words such as "schlep", "klutz" and "chutzpah". Over the past decade Weimar has become the heartland of the far-right and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Participants take part in a dance workshop in Weimar's Park an der Ilm, eastern Germany on August 17, 2025 as part of the Yiddish Summer Weimar festival. (AFP)

But the festivities, which drew visitors and artists from as far as the United States, Ukraine and Australia, ended with a call from the event's artistic director Alan Bern to protect a "diverse society" spanning many parts of the world. At a concert performance in Weimar's Marktplatz square, Bern reminded the audience that "we are standing on a square where fascism was once celebrated".

"Here we are -- and, until now, they're not here!" Bern said to enthusiastic applause from the crowd. After an open-air Yiddish singalong Jana Wagner, a 55-year-old teacher, said the community get-together was "food for the soul". Other festival-goers joined hands in a circle for a folk dance.

Loss and assimilation

Before World War II there were estimated to be more than 10 million speakers of Yiddish globally. Huge numbers perished in the Holocaust, yet even immediately after the war Yiddish was the pre-eminent language among the world's Jews. Over the second half of the 20th century the number of speakers dwindled further.

That was due in part to assimilation of the Ashkenazi population -- forced and otherwise -- in the Soviet Union, the United States and Israel, where Hebrew is the official language. Today between 500,000 and a million people are estimated to speak Yiddish in their daily lives, overwhelmingly in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.