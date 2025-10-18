ETV Bharat / offbeat

Food For All: Baba Balyase’s Kitchen In Deoghar That Does Not Let Anyone Sleep Hungry

Deoghar (Jharkhand): They say when you have a heart filled with compassion, the universe rearranges and realigns to make things fall in place. In Deoghar, this belief holds meaning the moment you drop in at the food camp of Baba Balyase, a resident of Bilasi Town. Hundreds of poor people, daily wage earners, and students have a stomach full in his kitchen and leave with grateful hearts. For Baba Balyase, food means everything to those who do not have a square meal a day to consume. For them, it is more than just sustenance, it is an offering of love. But how did Baba Balyase start the initiative? Impressed and inspired by his grandfather and father, the late Yogendra Prasad Bilasi, whose life was defined by compassion. To honour his father’s memory, Baba Balyase began a service campaign called ‘Babuji’s Love, Pure, Nutritious Food.’ Food For All: Baba Balyase’s Kitchen In Deoghar That Does Not Let Anyone Sleep Hungry (ETV Bharat) Running such an initiative, however, was not easy. “There are times when resources fall short, but faith, patience, and dedication keep me going. When I see those faces wandering on the streets, battling hunger, I feel humanity is being tested. Food is everyone’s right, and if we feed we are not doing a favour, but rendering a seva,” he states. For nearly a year now, he has been offering food at no cost to thousands of needy people. The meals, simple, wholesome, and served hot, carry an ingredient more powerful than any spice - called love.