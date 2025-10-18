Food For All: Baba Balyase’s Kitchen In Deoghar That Does Not Let Anyone Sleep Hungry
At a time when government meal schemes often fail to reach the needy, a Deoghar man has built his own model of feeding hungry mouths.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
Deoghar (Jharkhand): They say when you have a heart filled with compassion, the universe rearranges and realigns to make things fall in place. In Deoghar, this belief holds meaning the moment you drop in at the food camp of Baba Balyase, a resident of Bilasi Town. Hundreds of poor people, daily wage earners, and students have a stomach full in his kitchen and leave with grateful hearts.
For Baba Balyase, food means everything to those who do not have a square meal a day to consume. For them, it is more than just sustenance, it is an offering of love. But how did Baba Balyase start the initiative? Impressed and inspired by his grandfather and father, the late Yogendra Prasad Bilasi, whose life was defined by compassion. To honour his father’s memory, Baba Balyase began a service campaign called ‘Babuji’s Love, Pure, Nutritious Food.’
Running such an initiative, however, was not easy. “There are times when resources fall short, but faith, patience, and dedication keep me going. When I see those faces wandering on the streets, battling hunger, I feel humanity is being tested. Food is everyone’s right, and if we feed we are not doing a favour, but rendering a seva,” he states.
For nearly a year now, he has been offering food at no cost to thousands of needy people. The meals, simple, wholesome, and served hot, carry an ingredient more powerful than any spice - called love.
His small kitchen has now proved to be the only hope for the hungry and hopeless. Students and labourers often say that when they had to go hungry due to financial hardship, “Baba’s food camp felt like divine intervention.” Though he does not get any aid from the government, the camp continues to run on his personal funds, family, and a few loyal friends' support.
While the government has been running a Rs 5-meal scheme, it does not reach everyone due to overcrowding and logistical challenges. In such a scenario, Baba Balyase’s effort has become a lifeline for many on the roads.
For him, this mission is a spiritual exercise, not social service. “Service is something that should come from within as a calling. It has to be lived and cannot be distributed,” he says with a smile. He refuses awards or publicity, believing his father’s blessings are enough a reward for the work he is doing, unconditionally.
“If the government and people together can come up with some arrangement which will be mutually beneficial, no one will sleep hungry,” he says. For him poverty should not be the reason for not having at least one-time food on the plate.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Baba Balyase went beyond food distribution. He personally arranged and delivered oxygen cylinders to those gasping for breath. Locals had then started calling him the ‘Oxygen Man of Deoghar.’
Today, Baba Balyase is looked up as a beacon of selfless service, not only in Deoghar the entire Jharkhand. Every meal served from his kitchen is a reminder that humanity thrives and people like him are blessings from the Almighty.
Read More