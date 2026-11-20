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Fluffy Rabbits, Dark Past Draw Tourists To Japan Island

Thousands of snap-happy visitors flock to Japan's Okunoshima, also known as "Rabbit Island", every year to see the hundreds of fluffy rabbits hopping around its beaches. ( AFP )

By AFP 3 Min Read

Okunoshima: Stepping onto an island in western Japan, tourists squeal with joy at the sight of hundreds of fluffy rabbits, but few realise the land was once home to a secret chemical weapons factory for the country's Imperial Army.

Okunoshima -- also known as "Rabbit Island" -- has a perimeter of just four kilometres but welcomes thousands of snap-happy visitors attracted by its bunny population each year. "This was my dream," to visit the island, 67-year-old Susan Balzer from Canada told AFP.

"You can feed them, they come to you. We never get to really get close to them" back home, she said. The rabbit population is thought to have grown from a small group released by a nearby elementary school in the 1970s to around 500 today, aided by abundant food and a lack of predators. But the island's cute exterior belies a dark history. In 1929, the former Imperial Japanese Army built a chemical weapons factory on Okunoshima in an effort to catch up with Europe, despite international bans introduced after World War I. As rabbits hop around the island, which lies in the Hiroshima region, large ageing concrete and brick structures -- once used as power plants and poison gas depots -- serve as reminders of its murky past. Many of its factory workers suffered from cancer and other diseases, according to a monument on the island. "Learning that many people died from the gas they produced made me realise what a tragic legacy the island carries," 69-year-old visitor Eiji Tomari said. "At the same time, I'm glad it has become a place where rabbits can live peacefully." - 'Sustainable tourism' -