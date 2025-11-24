ETV Bharat / offbeat

Puffed Rice Breakfast Helps Local Shopkeepers Earn Rs 50,000 A Day Business In Amravati

Locals say, approximately 50 years ago, one or two locals from Kaundanyapur began serving this raw chivda on the banks of the river, to the visiting families, who undertake long journeys to reach there. Most perform these rituals on an empty stomach and feel famished by the end of their two-hour of rituals. People liked the breakfast prepared from this flattened rice, and it started becoming rather popular.

The Dashakriya ceremony begins at 8-9 in the morning, which usually takes nearly two hours. After completing this ritual, all visiting families go to these food stalls to eat a brunch made from flattened rice.

Amravati: Eating this raw puffed rice, chivda breakfast after completing rituals of the 10th day since the passing of a deceased is as sacred a ritual as the importance of that day. Eating raw chivda is seen as an honour following the completion of the Dashakriya rite. It has become immensely popular, and now there are 25 shops and vendors that have begun selling this breakfast, and it now fetches them Rs 50,000 in all. (A daily earning of Rs 2000 per shop).

Today, there are currently around 25 raw chivda shops in the area. A member of the Gram Panchayat who manufactures raw chivda in this area, Akash Gaikwad, said, since the Dashakriya ceremony, raw chivda has actually grown in importance as a gesture of respect.

"Usually, 40-50 members of each family, with their various relatives, come together in one group and eat chivda worth nearly Rs 1000. Thanks to the growing popularity, now 25 local families have found a way to earn money," said Gaikwad. The villagers are happy that their locally produced rice is in demand. "The unique thing is that now the raw chivda from our village has become famous, and now people come here to specifically eat this," said Gaikwad.

The flattened rice, which is sold in Amravati (ETV Bharat)

This tasty dish contains one kilogram of churmure, 125 grams of poha, an equal quantity of peanuts, a teaspoon of turmeric, and some fine sev. Dried curry leaves and one or two teaspoons of chilli powder are combined and crushed by hand. It takes only three to four minutes to prepare this raw chivda. It is light, easy to digest, and rather tasty.

According to the Hindu religion, the Dashakriya 10th day is considered integral to all the rites of the passage for any individual after death. People residing in Akola, Wardha and Amravati go to Kaundanyapur, on the banks of the Wardha river, to carry out the rituals. Kaundanyapur, in Amravati district's Tivasa tehsil is regarded as a pilgrimage spot.

A view of Kaundanyapur (ETV Bharat)

It is believed, Kaudinya Rishi was living in Kaudanyapur even before Goddess Rukmini. Rahul Wathodkar, a local priest, told ETV Bharat that the name of Kaudinya Rishi and the ancestral rites performed here are considered auspicious. Wathodkar noted that the practice of performing ancestral rites are followed since ancient times of the confluence of the Wardha, Warna, and Payani rivers.

Kaundanyapur is an important place in Vidarbha for performing ancestral rites.