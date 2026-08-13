ETV Bharat / offbeat

Flag Uncle's Shop Continues To Churn Out Flags For Independence Day Celebrations

The real name of this shop is 'Bharat Handloom'. In order to meet the growing demand for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Abdul revealed that his team achieved a record of producing 1,50,000 tricolours daily. He disclosed that Abdul Ghaffar's grandfather, Abdul Rehman and his father began sewing flags around the time of India's independence.

Presently, Abdul Ghaffar's son, Abdul Malik, who comes from the third generation of the family, is carrying forward this enterprise amidst a legacy of patriotism. He pays meticulous attention to every detail in his work. He employs over 4,000 artisans, more than 80% of whom are women and local residents, providing livelihood to many poor families.

Abdul Ghaffar, who passed away at the age of 81 years on December 29 last year, was given the name of Flag Uncle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched.

New Delhi: As Independence Day approaches, a shop in the alleys of Delhi’s Sadar Bazar continues to churn out flags to meet the demand from across the country. No less than 1,50,000 tricolours are being stitched here every day. This shop is popularly known as 'Flag Uncle's Shop'.

Abdul Rehman established this shop during the 1962 Sino-Indian war. "Only tricolours are manufactured here. Before that, his family used to sew army uniforms. Our shop has supplied flags for many major Indian protests such as the 1975 Emergency, the Anna Hazare movement and major political rallies. Now, we supply flags to many other places, including the large flagpole at Central Park in Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi. People come here from all corners of the country to buy tricolours," he said.

The owner explained that his team has made nearly one crore flags and delivered them to districts across the country including those in Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. He expressed his delight at providing employment to more than 5,000 artisans, over 80% of whom are women and local residents.

Underlining that the tricolour is the pride of the country, he said that it is crucial to get the measurements and shape right when manufacturing it. Abdul Malik explained that the flag should always be rectangular and its length and width should always be 12:18 inches or 16:24 inches. For example, if the length is three feet, the width should be two feet. He added that all the material for the tricolour is brought from Surat.

Mohammad Asif stiches flags at Bharat Handloom (ETV Bharat)

Previously, only hand-spun cotton, silk or khadi flags were allowed but now, after the change in rules, polyester and machine-made flags can also be used. It needs to be ensured that the flag being hoisted is not torn, dirty, or worn-out. If a flag is damaged, it is not to be thrown on the street or in the garbage. According to the Flag Code, such flags should be destroyed in private, with full dignity, by burning or by respectful burial. People are advised to avoid using plastic flags as they do not decompose easily.

Mohammad Asif, who stitches the flags at the shop, stated, "His grandfather and father also worked at the same shop, sewing the tricolour. I stitch around 25,000 flags in 13 hours. This speed increases during Independence Day when the demand increases."