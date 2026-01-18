Five-Star Comfort Meets Spirituality At Magh Mela Tent City In Prayagraj
Built by UPSTDC, the 'Aagaman' tent city offers luxurious amenities and splendid views of Sangam and Ganges, along with sattvic food and a spiritual experience.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Prayagraj: Devotees and tourists visiting the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, can now experience luxurious comfort and excellent amenities along with spiritual fulfilment at the newly developed ‘Aagaman’ tent city on the Arail side of the Sangam.
Developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), this premium tent colony offers five-star level facilities. From a direct view of the Sangam and the Ganges riverbank to witness graduer of the historic fort while sitting in the Fort View Cafeteria.
Located on the sacred sands of Triveni, the ‘Aagaman’ tent city seamlessly combines modern accommodation with the spiritual experience of Kalpavas (a period of religious observance).
State-of-the-art cottages
Chief Administrator of the tourism corporation, DP Singh, said that they had set up three categories of tents for the Magh Mela similar to those available at the Kumbh Mela 2025.
“The tents include 12 premium, 12 luxury, and 30 deluxe, which can be booked online through the UPSTDC website against a rent starting from Rs 7,500 up to Rs 15,000,” he said.
Bells and Chimes ring upon arrival
Singh explained that to give tourists and devotees a special experience and make their religious journey memorable, bells have been installed at the main entrance. “As soon as a devotee enters ‘Aagaman’, they are welcomed with the ringing of bells and chimes at the main gate,” he said.
Just like in five-star hotels, a priest welcomes them by applying a tilak (religious mark) on their forehead and showering them with flowers. In five-star hotels, this is usually done by female staff.
The administrator said that the purpose behind the arrangements was to give a special feeling to the devotees staying in the tent city during the Magh Mela. “Every moment can be made memorable for them,” he said.
Art village and exhibition
For the devotees staying in this special tent city, sattvic (pure vegetarian) food is provided at the same cost. “To make the tent colony premises lush green, barley has been sown outside the tents. Moreover, potted plants have been placed. A small temple has also been built near the main entrance,” Singh said.
Arrangements have been made for performing havan (fire ritual) in the yagyashala (ritual hall). There are also arrangements for walking around the tent city. A track has been developed all around. An art village has also been developed to add a cultural touch.
Under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme, five stalls have been set up within the premises, where local products made from moonj grass can be purchased. “Devotees from India and abroad can see and buy baskets, pen stands, roti containers, flower pots, and decorative items made from moonj grass,” Singh said.
King-size bed and high-tech washroom
In the premium category tents, two comfortable chairs are placed outside the room. Upon entering, the visitors find carpeted flooring. A pristine white king-size bed is placed right in front. There is a wooden stand for hanging clothes, a wardrobe, a comfortable chair, a small table, a makeup table, charging sockets, and a small cafeteria developed on a table in the corner.
Black coffee and green tea are provided along with a tea kettle. The washroom has a Western toilet, a high-tech shower for bathing, hot water facilities, towels, soap, and shampoo.
Like a five-star hotel, four small towels and all shaving essentials are provided. After coming here, you won't miss the comfort of your own home.
Tent City at a glance
- The premium tent city, developed in the Arail area, is located in a peaceful and well-organised location with easy access to the Sangam area.
- Five-star level accommodation facilities, comfortable beds, attached bathrooms, and heating.
- Sangam Darshan facility, with direct views of the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers from many tents.
- Fort View Cafeteria, offering panoramic views of the Prayagraj Fort and the Ganges riverbank.
- A spiritual atmosphere with modern amenities, providing an experience of the Kalpavas tradition and spiritual practices.
- 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, and trained staff.
- Special focus on cleanliness and hygiene, with regular housekeeping and maintenance.
- Vegetarian and sattvic food options, with a menu designed keeping in mind the religious sentiments of the devotees.
- Suitable for both tourists and families, with facilities for the elderly.
- Developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), managed according to tourism standards.
