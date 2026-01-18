ETV Bharat / offbeat

Five-Star Comfort Meets Spirituality At Magh Mela Tent City In Prayagraj

A view of food stalls at premium tent colony set up for devotees and visitor at Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: Devotees and tourists visiting the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, can now experience luxurious comfort and excellent amenities along with spiritual fulfilment at the newly developed ‘Aagaman’ tent city on the Arail side of the Sangam.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), this premium tent colony offers five-star level facilities. From a direct view of the Sangam and the Ganges riverbank to witness graduer of the historic fort while sitting in the Fort View Cafeteria.

Located on the sacred sands of Triveni, the ‘Aagaman’ tent city seamlessly combines modern accommodation with the spiritual experience of Kalpavas (a period of religious observance).

State-of-the-art cottages

Chief Administrator of the tourism corporation, DP Singh, said that they had set up three categories of tents for the Magh Mela similar to those available at the Kumbh Mela 2025.

“The tents include 12 premium, 12 luxury, and 30 deluxe, which can be booked online through the UPSTDC website against a rent starting from Rs 7,500 up to Rs 15,000,” he said.

A view of a bed room at premium tent colony set up for devotees and visitor at Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Bells and Chimes ring upon arrival

Singh explained that to give tourists and devotees a special experience and make their religious journey memorable, bells have been installed at the main entrance. “As soon as a devotee enters ‘Aagaman’, they are welcomed with the ringing of bells and chimes at the main gate,” he said.

Just like in five-star hotels, a priest welcomes them by applying a tilak (religious mark) on their forehead and showering them with flowers. In five-star hotels, this is usually done by female staff.