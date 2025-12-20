ETV Bharat / offbeat

Five-Feet-Long, 7 KG Bottle Gourd, 1.5 KG Lemon: Giant Vegetables Steal The Show At Madhya Pradesh Forest Fair

Sevagram Maravi, a progressive farmer from Anuppur, said that the vegetable was not hybrid, but a 100 percent indigenous bottle gourd. “Its length is currently shorter; it can grow up to about 7.5 feet. Similarly, the white bottle gourd also weighs up to 7 kilograms."

The fair, which will run until December 23, features 350 stalls showcasing Ayurvedic medicines, herbs, forest products, and items related to forests and tribal communities. The 5-feet-long bottle gourd weighing 7 kg displayed at the fair is the centre of attraction for visitors.

Bhopal: A bottle gourd 5 feet long and weighing 7 kilograms, a lemon weighing one and a half kilograms, and a tiny orange about an inch in diameter. It may sound like a marvel, but the vegetables are part of a forest fair being organised by the Forest Department in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

A lemon weighing one and a half kilograms similar to a papaya is also on display at the forest fair. Ashish, one of the visitors at the fair, mistook the lemon for a papaya, but when he was told that it was not a papaya but a lemon, he was also surprised. Nepal Singh, a farmer from Govindgarh in Rewa, said that the lemon was of the Bijora variety, and its weight normally ranges from one and a half to five kilograms.

1.5 KG lemon on display at Madhya Pradesh Forest Fair (ETV Bharat)

“It has medicinal uses. It is very beneficial for kidney stone patients. It has a very high acid content," Singh said. He further said that they have displayed several species of plants, fruits, flowers, and their seeds at the fair.

“The objective behind this exhibition is to help visitors understand the biodiversity of the region. Many of these plants are gradually becoming extinct, and their seeds and saplings are being preserved."

Seed Bank Of 200 Varieties

Sevagram Maravi, a farmer, who has created a seed bank in collaboration with the Biodiversity Board, said that he has collected millets of different varieties.

Maravi said that the demand for millets like Kodo, Kutki, Jowar, Samba, Kangni, and Bajra has increased among people. “But we have also collected seeds of a millet that is the most nutritious among all millets,” he said.

Millets on display at Madhya Pradesh Forest Fair (ETV Bharat)

Among other millet varieties, Maravi said that Sikiya millet is a type of grass which grows in the forests. “We have prepared its mother seed and have gradually started cultivating it. Its specialty is that it contains more than 13 percent fiber. In addition, it is also rich in minerals like calcium and magnesium," he said.