First In Odisha: A Waiting Lounge Library Opens Inside Berhampur SP Office

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur : Charles W. Eliot had rightly said, "Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers." And the Berhampur SP's office has taken this seriously by starting a reading zone in the waiting lounge where people go in large numbers and wait for their turn - maybe for hours at times.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, the waiting lounge library has about 20-25 books which the visitors can lay their hands on while waiting for their work to be processed.

Stacked on a wall rack in the reception area, the collection of books ranges from autobiographies of great personalities and stories of India’s inspiring public figures to books on sports, science, wildlife, and general knowledge. A special section holds spiritual texts, including the Hanuman Chalisa, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the four Vedas.

But quite unlike a typical public or institutional library, it does not have an entire area filled with books, or a study arena or even the liberty to take book home issuing in someone's name. It is a quiet space in a government office - the reception room of the Berhampur Police Headquarters where, instead of wasting time scrolling mobile phones, people can read something of their choice.

Launched recently, the library is the first such initiative in any police headquarters in Odisha, and has quickly become a space where visitors, government employees, private staffers, and police personnel wait with books in hand.