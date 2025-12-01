First In Odisha: A Waiting Lounge Library Opens Inside Berhampur SP Office
Nothing short of public service, Berhampur Police have transformed their reception area into a reading zone - creating Odisha’s first library inside a police headquarters.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur : Charles W. Eliot had rightly said, "Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers." And the Berhampur SP's office has taken this seriously by starting a reading zone in the waiting lounge where people go in large numbers and wait for their turn - maybe for hours at times.
A first-of-its-kind initiative in Odisha, the waiting lounge library has about 20-25 books which the visitors can lay their hands on while waiting for their work to be processed.
Stacked on a wall rack in the reception area, the collection of books ranges from autobiographies of great personalities and stories of India’s inspiring public figures to books on sports, science, wildlife, and general knowledge. A special section holds spiritual texts, including the Hanuman Chalisa, the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the four Vedas.
But quite unlike a typical public or institutional library, it does not have an entire area filled with books, or a study arena or even the liberty to take book home issuing in someone's name. It is a quiet space in a government office - the reception room of the Berhampur Police Headquarters where, instead of wasting time scrolling mobile phones, people can read something of their choice.
Launched recently, the library is the first such initiative in any police headquarters in Odisha, and has quickly become a space where visitors, government employees, private staffers, and police personnel wait with books in hand.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. said that the idea emerged from discussions with the Utkal Free Library in Berhampur. “Many people come to meet me for various needs. We felt their waiting time could become more meaningful if we provided them access to good books,” he said. The initiative was jointly implemented by the Berhampur Police and the Utkal Free Library. "It was in fact their idea and I gave it a go ahead. Both Odia and English books have been curated to ensure inclusivity," he added.
Founder of Utkal Community Library, Biswajit Mishra, recalled how the idea struck him. “Once I had come to the SP office for a meeting where I noticed people waiting, some staring at their phones, some talking loudly, and others just looking around. I thought, why not make their time worthwhile and productive? So I proposed bringing books from our library and keeping them here.” The SP agreed and arranged shelves to house the books. The collection keeps changing every 10–15 days so that people get a varied genre to read.
Mishra added that this is the first time a government office has started a reading room in its reception room in the state. Others too must replicate the model in important offices of the district.
The initiative has been appreciated by people in the town. Educationist Dr. Mihir Tripathi said, “I had no idea the SP’s office had this facility. When I came to submit an invitation letter, I was surprised when the staff asked me to have a look at the books in the waiting zone. It was such a refreshing change to not feel bored while waiting to meet the SP, who is often busy in something or the other." Such libraries should be set up in other major administrative offices across the state, he added.
The Waiting Lounge Library at the SP Office is not merely a shelf of books, it is an example of how public spaces can be used to keep people engaged and enlightened.
