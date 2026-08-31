Fire At Kolkata's Sealdah Station Food Plaza Triggers Panic Among Passengers
Officials said the fire safety system of the plaza had failed to trigger on time, and no water supply was available at the station premises.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Sealdah: A fire broke out at the food plaza in the Sealdah station complex in central Kolkata around 9.30 am on Monday, triggering panic among daily commuters and passengers alike.
The fire was detected in the plaza housing various stalls next to the entrance of Sealdah South station, leading to chaos and commotion among the passengers who were rushing to their destinations on the first working day of the week.
As the entire area was engulfed in thick smoke, three fire tenders were immediately called to bring the blaze under control. Police also reached the spot to control the situation.
Firefighters had to break the glass panes of the food plaza to allow thick smoke to escape. "The fire appears to have originated in the food plaza's kitchen. Preliminary estimates suggest a short circuit may have caused the blaze. The matter is being investigated," a fire brigade official said.
Fire officials said the food plaza's fire safety system failed to get activated on time, and no water supply was available at the station premises. Firefighters had to rely on the water from fire tenders. "The fire department is working to extinguish the fire with its own water. For now, the flames are not visible from outside. However, the entire station premises are still covered in smoke," said the official.
Timely closure of the food court helped avert a major disaster, as no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.
"The matter could have been serious considering that there are several other food stalls and shops with inflammable items adjacent to the food stall where the fire broke out. So, our first target was to prevent the spreading of fire, which we successfully did," the fire official said.
Two major fire tragedies in Bengal earlier this month took 18 lives, nine in each case. The first incident was at a hotel at Tarapith in Birbhum district and the second at a hotel at Mirza Ghalib Street in Central Kolkata.
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