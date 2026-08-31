ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fire At Kolkata's Sealdah Station Food Plaza Triggers Panic Among Passengers

Sealdah: A fire broke out at the food plaza in the Sealdah station complex in central Kolkata around 9.30 am on Monday, triggering panic among daily commuters and passengers alike.

The fire was detected in the plaza housing various stalls next to the entrance of Sealdah South station, leading to chaos and commotion among the passengers who were rushing to their destinations on the first working day of the week.

As the entire area was engulfed in thick smoke, three fire tenders were immediately called to bring the blaze under control. Police also reached the spot to control the situation.

Firefighters had to break the glass panes of the food plaza to allow thick smoke to escape. "The fire appears to have originated in the food plaza's kitchen. Preliminary estimates suggest a short circuit may have caused the blaze. The matter is being investigated," a fire brigade official said.