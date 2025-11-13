ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Find Me a Bride', Akola Man Writes To NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar At Farmers' Dialogue Programme

Akola: Unlike letters which people write to politicians demanding jobs, roads, or farm loan waivers, this letter that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar received at a public meeting recently was different. A 34-year-old youth from Akola wrote to Pawar asking for help in finding him a wife.

The incident took place at the farmers' convention Pawar was addressing along with former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“I am getting older. I will not be able to get a bride later. I am ready to marry any girl from any community even if I have to live in her house,” the letter read.

The letter momentarily left Pawar and Deshmukh speechless. Not because of politics, but because of how it reflected the changing social equation of rural India.