'Find Me a Bride', Akola Man Writes To NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar At Farmers' Dialogue Programme
It was not just a bizarre plea. Probably it was a reflection of how unemployment and social change are reshaping relationships in rural India.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Akola: Unlike letters which people write to politicians demanding jobs, roads, or farm loan waivers, this letter that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar received at a public meeting recently was different. A 34-year-old youth from Akola wrote to Pawar asking for help in finding him a wife.
The incident took place at the farmers' convention Pawar was addressing along with former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
“I am getting older. I will not be able to get a bride later. I am ready to marry any girl from any community even if I have to live in her house,” the letter read.
The letter momentarily left Pawar and Deshmukh speechless. Not because of politics, but because of how it reflected the changing social equation of rural India.
The plea may sound comical to some, but it is a reality that is striking people hard. Blame it on rising unemployment, financial insecurity or rural isolation, marriage dynamics are being reshaped like never before.
While finding a bride in the countryside is becoming tougher due to higher expectations from the groom or his financial status, many bachelors are trapped between joblessness and social pressure, watching time slip by.
The anonymous youth’s letter stating 'ready to marry into any community, ready even for ghar jamai status' is a bold satire on how societal hierarchies are collapsing under economic strain.
At the event, local party functionaries said they had 'no information' about the incident or the letter.
