Nagendra Bhog, A Mango Dedicated To A Father, Is Muzaffarpur's Latest Curiosity
This mango can weigh up to 1 kg and has a unique taste since it has been developed by hybridising four different varieties.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Demonstrating filial gratitude, a fruit grower in Muzaffarpur has named a mango variety grown by him as ‘Nagendra Bhog’. Ramkishore Singh of Rahua village in the district has named the mango after his father Nagendra Singh. The variety has become the talk of the area, because of its large size and distinct taste.
Nagendra Bhog is the result of years of Ramkishore’s hard work and experimentation. "I've developed this mango variety over five years. It is very fragrant and doesn't get spoiled for seven to eight days after picking. We have been horticulturists for generations,” he said.
Ramkishore, who has been running a nursery, said that this mango variety is distinct from others in terms of taste, quality and size. It has been attracting consumers, and its demand has been on the rise within the country and abroad. However, unfavourable weather has affected production this time resulting in a relatively low yield.
Ramkishore has been experimenting with different varieties of mangoes for a long time. He claims to have hybridised four different varieties of mangoes to develop the Nagendra Bhog variety. The results of this experiment have surprised him.
The unique feature of this mango is its size and weight. Compared to regular mangoes, the Nagendra Bhog is much larger and can weigh up to 1 kg each. Its length is approximately equal to the length of a palm. This is why people who see it are initially surprised and then curious about its taste. Ramkishore says that eating just one mango can fill anyone's stomach.
"Nagendra Bhog also stands out in terms of taste. It has a balanced blend of sour and sweet flavours which sets it apart from other mangoes. It has a rich pulp while its pith is thin. This is why the pulp is more noticeable when eaten. The people are liking it," he underlined.
Ramkishore disclosed that this mango is a late ripening variety. Nagendra Bhog is ready and reaches the market when the routine mango season is coming to an end. This provides a unique opportunity in the market to the growers as they have an opportunity to receive a better price. Ramkishore said that this makes the mango a sought after variety.
Its popularity is evident from the fact that buyers aren't limited to the local population. Ramkishore claims that people from across the country are seeking information about it and some farmers and consumers from abroad are also showing interest in it. He said that many are willing to pay a good price for the mango plants and fruit. Many of the customers have no problem paying even a higher price due to the high demand.
Due to its low production this year, its availability is limited. The market price remains good. According to Ramkishore, this mango is currently selling for around Rs 200 per kg, whereas previously, its price ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg.
He believes that Nagendra Bhog can be beneficial for the farmers since its small plant has the ability to produce fruit even in a limited space annually. “If cultivated on a large scale, the farmers can reap better economic benefits,” he said.
He said that in changing times, if the farmers focus on such special varieties along with traditional farming, their income can definitely increase.
His orchard in Rahua boasts not only of the Nagendra Bhog variety but also several other varieties of mangoes. He has planted over 50 varieties of mangoes including 'Miyazaki' and 'Red Royal' while experiments are going on to develop new varieties. Meanwhile, 'Nagendra Bhog is fast moving towards giving a new variety to Muzaffarpur.
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