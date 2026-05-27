ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nagendra Bhog, A Mango Dedicated To A Father, Is Muzaffarpur's Latest Curiosity

Muzaffarpur: Demonstrating filial gratitude, a fruit grower in Muzaffarpur has named a mango variety grown by him as ‘Nagendra Bhog’. Ramkishore Singh of Rahua village in the district has named the mango after his father Nagendra Singh. The variety has become the talk of the area, because of its large size and distinct taste.

Nagendra Bhog is the result of years of Ramkishore’s hard work and experimentation. "I've developed this mango variety over five years. It is very fragrant and doesn't get spoiled for seven to eight days after picking. We have been horticulturists for generations,” he said.

Ramkishore, who has been running a nursery, said that this mango variety is distinct from others in terms of taste, quality and size. It has been attracting consumers, and its demand has been on the rise within the country and abroad. However, unfavourable weather has affected production this time resulting in a relatively low yield.

Ramkishore has been experimenting with different varieties of mangoes for a long time. He claims to have hybridised four different varieties of mangoes to develop the Nagendra Bhog variety. The results of this experiment have surprised him.

The unique feature of this mango is its size and weight. Compared to regular mangoes, the Nagendra Bhog is much larger and can weigh up to 1 kg each. Its length is approximately equal to the length of a palm. This is why people who see it are initially surprised and then curious about its taste. Ramkishore says that eating just one mango can fill anyone's stomach.

"Nagendra Bhog also stands out in terms of taste. It has a balanced blend of sour and sweet flavours which sets it apart from other mangoes. It has a rich pulp while its pith is thin. This is why the pulp is more noticeable when eaten. The people are liking it," he underlined.