ETV Bharat / offbeat

Festive Thread Is Now Fine Jewellery: Diamond Rakhis Priced Up To Rs 33,000 Fly Off Cuttack Shelves

Cuttack: The traditional zari rakhi is getting a precious makeover in Cuttack as silver filigree creations and diamond-studded designs are finding favour among young buyers. Unlike conventional rakhis that are usually removed within a day, these ornamental pieces are being chosen as keepsakes that brothers can wear long after Raksha Bandhan.

The trend has also increased business for Cuttack’s celebrated silver filigree artisans. For nearly three months, craftsmen have been working on intricate rakhis featuring Lord Jagannath, lotus motifs, floral patterns and the word “Brother” written in many designs. Personalised pieces bearing the brother’s name are also being made to order.

A filigree artist working on a gold rakhi in Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

Silver rakhis are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 4,000, depending on the design and the intricacy of the work. For some who would courier the rakhis to faraway places, they have already bought their choicest designs.

Filigree artist Ajay Kumar Dey said artisans had been occupied with orders for months. “The demand for silver rakhis is so high that our artisans have been working on them for the past three months. Showrooms are placing large orders, and the craftsmen remain busy,” he said.

Explaining the pricing pattern, he said the rakhis start at Rs 300 and go up to Rs 4,000. "Every piece is prepared according to the order, although personalised rakhis bearing the brother’s name require more time,” De added.

The growing demand has offered some relief to filigree artisans at a time when rising silver prices have made it difficult for many of them to purchase raw material. Craftsmen believe that if silver prices remain stable, the jewellery-rakhi trend could provide a much-needed boost to their earnings.