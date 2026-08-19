Festive Thread Is Now Fine Jewellery: Diamond Rakhis Priced Up To Rs 33,000 Fly Off Cuttack Shelves
Buyers are choosing reusable ornamental designs, bringing brisk sales to jewellery stores and providing work to artisans preserving Cuttack’s intricate filigree tradition, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Cuttack: The traditional zari rakhi is getting a precious makeover in Cuttack as silver filigree creations and diamond-studded designs are finding favour among young buyers. Unlike conventional rakhis that are usually removed within a day, these ornamental pieces are being chosen as keepsakes that brothers can wear long after Raksha Bandhan.
The trend has also increased business for Cuttack’s celebrated silver filigree artisans. For nearly three months, craftsmen have been working on intricate rakhis featuring Lord Jagannath, lotus motifs, floral patterns and the word “Brother” written in many designs. Personalised pieces bearing the brother’s name are also being made to order.
Silver rakhis are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 4,000, depending on the design and the intricacy of the work. For some who would courier the rakhis to faraway places, they have already bought their choicest designs.
Filigree artist Ajay Kumar Dey said artisans had been occupied with orders for months. “The demand for silver rakhis is so high that our artisans have been working on them for the past three months. Showrooms are placing large orders, and the craftsmen remain busy,” he said.
Explaining the pricing pattern, he said the rakhis start at Rs 300 and go up to Rs 4,000. "Every piece is prepared according to the order, although personalised rakhis bearing the brother’s name require more time,” De added.
The growing demand has offered some relief to filigree artisans at a time when rising silver prices have made it difficult for many of them to purchase raw material. Craftsmen believe that if silver prices remain stable, the jewellery-rakhi trend could provide a much-needed boost to their earnings.
Silver is not the only precious metal making its way onto brothers’ wrists. Diamond rakhis crafted with 18 or 14 carat gold have also been selling briskly, with prices ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 33,000.
A showroom manager Madan Sahu said nearly the entire collection of diamond rakhis had been sold. “Young buyers are showing interest in rakhis made with low-carat gold and diamonds, particularly because gold prices have risen sharply. Sisters are choosing them because they want their brothers to wear the rakhi all year through, maybe as a bracelet,” he said.
Almost all diamond rakhis have been sold out. Only two pieces are left in the showroom, Sahu added.
Silver rakhis have witnessed similarly strong demand at jewellery stores. Designs bearing the word “Brother” have been especially popular, with showroom prices ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 4,000. Sahu said those stocks, too, were close to being exhausted.
For buyers like Binita Rana, the appeal lies in the rakhi’s longevity and the sentiment it carries. “Every year, we tie zari rakhis on our brothers’ wrists, but they become damaged or torn after a day or two. Even a zari rakhi now costs around Rs 200 to Rs 250, and brothers do not wear it for long,” she said.
“If we spend a little more, a brother can wear the rakhi every day and always remember his sister. Even if it is no longer worn as a rakhi, it can later be used in another form. I do not mind paying more when it is for my brother,” Rana added.
By turning a festive thread into wearable jewellery, Cuttack’s young buyers are strengthening the unique bond through longevity. For the city’s filigree artisans, meanwhile, the trend is doing something equally precious - keeping their traditional craft and livelihoods alive.
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