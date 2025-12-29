Farmer And Parrot’s Unusual Friendship Wins Hearts In Gujarat's Kodinar Village
The six-month-old friendship that began as a rescue in farm fields of Kodinar has now become the most amusing sight and discussion in the village.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
Kodinar (Gir Somnath): Every morning in Velva village, a green parrot takes its place on a farmer’s shoulder, much before the fields get alive with farm works. In Kodinar taluka, Gir Somnath district, the sight has become part of daily life discussions. The farmer Naran Bhai Savdhariya with the parrot Meetu perched beside him has turned into a unique story of friendship between humans and birds, of trust and compassion.
About six months ago, when Naran Bhai was working in his fields, he located a baby parrot alone on the ground. It seemed to have been separated from its mother. He searched nearby for hours, hoping to reunite it with its family, but found no trace of any parrot all around.
Unable to leave the baby parrot, Naran Bhai brought it home, fed it, cared for and protected it like a child. As it gained health and strength, the family named it Meetu. Over time, the bird became comfortable around people, responding to voices and following movements, from within a cage.
Once Meetu learned to fly, Naran Bhai opened the cage and wanted to free it. It flew but to return again and again.
“After we released it, it kept coming back. Now it does not leave at all,” Naran Bhai says.
Today, when he works in the fields, walks through the village or rides his motorbike, Meetu follows closely, often settling comfortably on his shoulder. During the day, the parrot flies freely, perching on trees and rooftops and at night, returns to the safety of the cage.
For villagers, the pair has become a familiar and comforting sight. Many say a day in Velva feels incomplete without seeing Naran Bhai and Meetu together. Children enjoy the sight and many people who pass by smile, only to stop and capture the moment.
At a time when human-wildlife conflicts get unnerving, this friendship has opened a chapter on patience, kindness and care.
