Farmer And Parrot’s Unusual Friendship Wins Hearts In Gujarat's Kodinar Village

Kodinar (Gir Somnath): Every morning in Velva village, a green parrot takes its place on a farmer’s shoulder, much before the fields get alive with farm works. In Kodinar taluka, Gir Somnath district, the sight has become part of daily life discussions. The farmer Naran Bhai Savdhariya with the parrot Meetu perched beside him has turned into a unique story of friendship between humans and birds, of trust and compassion.

About six months ago, when Naran Bhai was working in his fields, he located a baby parrot alone on the ground. It seemed to have been separated from its mother. He searched nearby for hours, hoping to reunite it with its family, but found no trace of any parrot all around.

Unable to leave the baby parrot, Naran Bhai brought it home, fed it, cared for and protected it like a child. As it gained health and strength, the family named it Meetu. Over time, the bird became comfortable around people, responding to voices and following movements, from within a cage.

Once Meetu learned to fly, Naran Bhai opened the cage and wanted to free it. It flew but to return again and again.