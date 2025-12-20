Faridabad Paddler Wins Bronze At Para Youth Asian Games 2025 In Dubai
Lakshya and his mother were abandoned by his father because of his disability.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST|
Updated : December 20, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST
Faridabad: A boy who was abandoned by his father because of his disability has made a statement by winning a bronze medal in table tennis at the Para Youth Asian Games 2025 held in Dubai.
In a chat with ETV Bharat, 17-year-old Lakshya Gupta disclosed that he started playing table tennis seriously three years ago, and he aims to bring gold for the country in the 2028 Paralympics. “I am working hard for this," he said.
Lakshya's mother, Nisha Gupta, said, "I am extremely happy with Lakshya's achievement. My dream is for him to go abroad and bring glory to the country. A year after Lakshya was born, we learned that he had a disability. Because of this, Lakshya's father abandoned Lakshya and me. I was deeply shocked.”
She further stated, “I took Lakshya to my parents' home in Uttar Pradesh, but after a few days, I returned to Faridabad and settled here. Along with my job, I also began focusing on Lakshya's upbringing. Lakshya was not accepted into any school, as the school authorities said that this child was not fit to sit with other children. I took legal recourse after which Lakshya was admitted to the same school where I was teaching.”
She disclosed that someone gifted Lakshya a table tennis bat on his 10th birthday. During the lockdown, Lakshya focused on his game and won many medals later.
“I had a low salary, so training Lakshya was beyond my budget. But some organizations came together and supported me. They are still associated with us. It is because of their support that Lakshya has won this medal today," she added.
Lakshya has won many laurels, including a gold at the Para National Championships in 2021 and 2023, a bronze at the BRICS Games in South Africa in 2023, and a bronze medal at the Khelo India Para Games 2023 in Delhi despite suffering from fever along with others at the state and national level. At the age of 15, he created a record by securing first place in Asia in the Under-23 Para category.
His mother has urged the government to ensure that Lakshya receives the prize money and facilities he deserves in accordance with the sports policy so that he can perform even better.
Nisha explained, "Three years have passed, but he still hasn't received his HTET or other prize money. With government support, Lakshya will be able to take his sporting journey to even greater heights."
Lakshya is being trained by the Faridabad-based Manav Rachna Institute and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He has received financial and moral support from organizations and individuals like the M3M Foundation, bureaucrat Vikram Singh (former Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad) and the Agarwal Vaishya Parivar.
Rakesh Garg, head of the Agarwal Vaishya Parivar, said, "Lakshya is a very promising child. He is constantly bringing glory to the country. His mother has proven that a mother can do anything for her children. Our organization will always provide financial support to Lakshya."
Lakshya is presently a first-year BA student. His next goal is to win gold for the country at the 2028 Paralympics. He has proved that the will to achieve a goal, even in difficult circumstances, is paramount.
People are constantly visiting his home to offer their good wishes, and his performance has become a source of inspiration for many young players.