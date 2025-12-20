ETV Bharat / offbeat

Faridabad Paddler Wins Bronze At Para Youth Asian Games 2025 In Dubai

Faridabad: A boy who was abandoned by his father because of his disability has made a statement by winning a bronze medal in table tennis at the Para Youth Asian Games 2025 held in Dubai.

In a chat with ETV Bharat, 17-year-old Lakshya Gupta disclosed that he started playing table tennis seriously three years ago, and he aims to bring gold for the country in the 2028 Paralympics. “I am working hard for this," he said.

Lakshya's mother, Nisha Gupta, said, "I am extremely happy with Lakshya's achievement. My dream is for him to go abroad and bring glory to the country. A year after Lakshya was born, we learned that he had a disability. Because of this, Lakshya's father abandoned Lakshya and me. I was deeply shocked.”

Medals won by Lakshya Gupta (ETV Bharat)

She further stated, “I took Lakshya to my parents' home in Uttar Pradesh, but after a few days, I returned to Faridabad and settled here. Along with my job, I also began focusing on Lakshya's upbringing. Lakshya was not accepted into any school, as the school authorities said that this child was not fit to sit with other children. I took legal recourse after which Lakshya was admitted to the same school where I was teaching.”

She disclosed that someone gifted Lakshya a table tennis bat on his 10th birthday. During the lockdown, Lakshya focused on his game and won many medals later.

“I had a low salary, so training Lakshya was beyond my budget. But some organizations came together and supported me. They are still associated with us. It is because of their support that Lakshya has won this medal today," she added.