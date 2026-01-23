ETV Bharat / offbeat

Faridabad Launches Dedicated Dog Crematorium To Ensure Dignified Farewell For Strays In Haryana

Faridabad: In a pioneering move blending civic responsibility and compassion, Faridabad has become the first city in Haryana to establish a dedicated green crematorium for stray dogs, ensuring that the animals receive a dignified final farewell instead of being left on the streets or dumping grounds. Here, stray dogs are cremated using cow dung cakes, to make the entire process environmentally sustainable.

The crematorium has been constructed by animal welfare NGO AAPSI on a piece of land provided by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (FMC). Designed exclusively for the cremation of stray and abandoned dogs, the facility addresses a long-standing problem of carcass disposal while at the same time strengthening urban sanitation and public health systems.

Municipal officials said the project could take off due to a constant and consistent collaboration between the civic body and social organisations. While the Municipal Corporation allotted the land, several NGOs contributed to the construction and operational framework of the crematorium.

According to AAPSI, the absence of a permanent, respectful system for disposing of dead stray animals was a serious concern for years. The new facility is expected to bring both order and dignity to the process.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said the crematorium will reduce pollution - foul odour, roadside filth, and the risk of infections - caused by decomposing animal bodies.

“This system will ensure dead stray dogs are handled scientifically and respectfully, instead of being dumped in open areas,” officials said, adding that it will also help animal lovers and NGOs who often struggle with proper disposal.