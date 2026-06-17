Faridabad Farmer Shifts To Cultivating Perennial Jackfruit, Earns Year-Round Income
Mukesh says that in changing times, farmers need to adopt new technologies and new crops to make farming profitable. Reports Mukesh Kumar
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Faridabad: A farmer in Faridabad has never looked back ever since he started cultivating perennial jackfruit. Mukesh is amongst those who have diversified towards horticulture to earn a decent income from the vocation of farming. He moved away from the traditional paddy and wheat cycle to overcome rising input costs, vagaries of weather and declining income.
For him, rising costs, increased labour and low profits were a constant source of stress as quite often, bad weather would cause crop failures resulting in huge financial losses. Ever since he switched to perennial jackfruit cultivation, he's been earning substantial profits from the 35 jackfruit trees that he has planted across his two and a half acres of land.
Mukesh told ETV Bharat that a few years ago, he had gone to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) that functions under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and is commonly known as Pusa Agricultural University.
“There I got information about the new and profitable farming options. I was advised to take up jackfruit cultivation. After getting the information from the University, I planted 35 jackfruit plants on my land in my village. Each plant cost around Rs 500," he disclosed.
The farmer explained, "While a regular jackfruit tree bears fruit only once a year, perennial jackfruit trees bear fruit almost throughout the year. These trees, planted about five years ago, have now started bearing fruit. Currently, my garden produces several quintals of jackfruit every month."
He said that he harvests larger fruits in summers and pretty soon the fresh ones start growing and the latter are ready for harvest and sale in a few months. “This cycle provides me with income throughout the year. While traditional farming requires more labour and less profit, jackfruit farming offers better income at low cost. Today, jackfruit farming is my main source of income," he disclosed.
Mukesh said that other farmers are also approaching him to seek information about cultivation of perennial jackfruit. “If farmers select crops according to the market demand and scientific advice, they can earn better income than traditional farming. Horticulture and alternative farming are becoming an effective means of strengthening the economic condition of the farmers," he underlined.
Mukesh has emerged as an example for the farmers struggling with traditional rice and wheat farming. Today, perennial jackfruit has become his signature crop. The 35 trees he planted about five years ago now provide him with year-round production and better income. Mukesh says that in changing times, farmers need to adopt new technologies and new crops to make farming profitable.