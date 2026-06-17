ETV Bharat / offbeat

Faridabad Farmer Shifts To Cultivating Perennial Jackfruit, Earns Year-Round Income

Faridabad: A farmer in Faridabad has never looked back ever since he started cultivating perennial jackfruit. Mukesh is amongst those who have diversified towards horticulture to earn a decent income from the vocation of farming. He moved away from the traditional paddy and wheat cycle to overcome rising input costs, vagaries of weather and declining income.

For him, rising costs, increased labour and low profits were a constant source of stress as quite often, bad weather would cause crop failures resulting in huge financial losses. Ever since he switched to perennial jackfruit cultivation, he's been earning substantial profits from the 35 jackfruit trees that he has planted across his two and a half acres of land.

Mukesh told ETV Bharat that a few years ago, he had gone to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) that functions under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and is commonly known as Pusa Agricultural University.

“There I got information about the new and profitable farming options. I was advised to take up jackfruit cultivation. After getting the information from the University, I planted 35 jackfruit plants on my land in my village. Each plant cost around Rs 500," he disclosed.