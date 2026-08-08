Boy Believed To Be Dead And Immersed In Ganga Returns To Begusarai Village After Eight Years
Rationalists have called for an administrative and police probe looking into his documents, birth records and if necessary, carry out a DNA test.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Begusarai: A 12-year-old boy who was assumed dead after a snake bite and immersed in the Ganges eight years ago by his family, has allegedly returned home in the garb of a hermit to Manopur Mushahri village of Begusarai. The hermit came to the village a few days ago playing a sarangi, and claimed he was the same Rahul who had ‘died’ eight years ago.
The boy’s mother, Kavita Devi, has come to accept the hermit as her son and wants him back at home. Interestingly, on reaching 'home', the now 20-year-old young man immediately recognised his biological mother, while calling his father, uncle, brother and aunt by their names. Later, the villagers confirmed a cut he had sustained as a child and claimed he was indeed the long-lost Rahul.
Kavita said that Rahul had been bitten by a snake when he had gone out to answer nature’s call. The family had taken him to an exorcist, but his condition continued to deteriorate. The family then took him to a doctor in Bhagwanpur, but he died.
"Rahul was my youngest son. He came disguised as a sanyasi and recognized all of us. He told the names of the entire family. He brought a sarangi and a bag. I am confident that he is my son. We have bought him a mobile phone. Currently, he has gone to Gorakhpur," she disclosed.
The boy’s father, Rampreet Das said, "Rahul was dead and his body was thrown into the Ganges. Some hermit took him and healed him. A few days ago, the hermit sent my son to the village. He is demanding Rs 2 lakh for my son's return home and claims that he had spent the amount on his treatment.
"I want to bring my son back. Rahul was bitten by a snake while picking flowers. His body was immersed at the Ayodhya Ghat in Begusarai," Rampreet said.
Meanwhile, Rahul's uncle, Chandradev Das disclosed that after coming back to the village, the boy stayed at home for 2-3 hours. “I even bought him a mobile phone and a SIM card. Then he left. After reaching Gorakhpur, he called and said he would have to be paid Rs 2 lakh. Only then would he return,” he said.
"We can't believe it as money is being demanded. Only after a blood test or Aadhaar verification can we say anything," Chandradev underlined.
The locals say that the man claiming to be Rahul recounted his remarkable story of survival claiming that he was still breathing when he was immersed into the river. Floating in the water, he reached Mokama Ghat, where a learned monk who was present there rescued him safely and took him to Gorakhpur to impart religious education. Incidentally, Mokama, which is on the south bank of the Ganga, is crucially upstream from Begusarai.
In Gorakhpur, he was initiated into a life of a hermit and underwent rigorous spiritual practice for several years after which his ‘Guru’ asked him to go back to his village and beg for alms from his mother.
While Rahul's family advised him to stay at home, he reportedly arranged a phone call with his Guru who allegedly asked his parents to come to Gorakhpur and organize a feast that would cost Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh. The family members have expressed to arrange for such an amount at a short notice since they are poor people working as labourers.
Rationalists believe that the matter needs to be probed by the local administration and Police by looking into the boy’s old documents, birth records, statements from the family members and, if necessary, carry out a DNA test.