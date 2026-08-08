ETV Bharat / offbeat

Boy Believed To Be Dead And Immersed In Ganga Returns To Begusarai Village After Eight Years

Begusarai: A 12-year-old boy who was assumed dead after a snake bite and immersed in the Ganges eight years ago by his family, has allegedly returned home in the garb of a hermit to Manopur Mushahri village of Begusarai. The hermit came to the village a few days ago playing a sarangi, and claimed he was the same Rahul who had ‘died’ eight years ago.

The boy’s mother, Kavita Devi, has come to accept the hermit as her son and wants him back at home. Interestingly, on reaching 'home', the now 20-year-old young man immediately recognised his biological mother, while calling his father, uncle, brother and aunt by their names. Later, the villagers confirmed a cut he had sustained as a child and claimed he was indeed the long-lost Rahul.

Kavita said that Rahul had been bitten by a snake when he had gone out to answer nature’s call. The family had taken him to an exorcist, but his condition continued to deteriorate. The family then took him to a doctor in Bhagwanpur, but he died.

"Rahul was my youngest son. He came disguised as a sanyasi and recognized all of us. He told the names of the entire family. He brought a sarangi and a bag. I am confident that he is my son. We have bought him a mobile phone. Currently, he has gone to Gorakhpur," she disclosed.

The boy’s father, Rampreet Das said, "Rahul was dead and his body was thrown into the Ganges. Some hermit took him and healed him. A few days ago, the hermit sent my son to the village. He is demanding Rs 2 lakh for my son's return home and claims that he had spent the amount on his treatment.

"I want to bring my son back. Rahul was bitten by a snake while picking flowers. His body was immersed at the Ayodhya Ghat in Begusarai," Rampreet said.