ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kothiyan Mazar — Where Faith Manifests In The Form Of A Boat

It has come to be known as the ‘Mazar on a Boat’. ( ETV Bharat )

This is what draws the people to this place again and again,” he added.

The caretaker of the Kothiyan Mazar, Ghulam Jilani Warsi, explained that the most significant feature of this shrine is that it has never been advertised or publicized. “Despite this, thousands of people visit every year,” he said while claiming that any devotee making a sincere wish at the shrine is sure to have his wishes fulfilled.

Every year, the annual Urs at the Kothiyan Mazar is held six days after Shab-e-Barat. This is the time when a huge crowd of devotees gathers here. Devotees from across Bihar, Assam, Orissa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and many other parts of the country and even abroad arrive at this place to offer chadar on the mausoleum of Ismail Shah Warsi. They pray seeking his blessings and fulfilment of their wishes.

According to the locals, this was once a flood-prone area surrounded by water. Back then, the village was like an island that was only accessible by boat. This led to the construction of the shrine in the shape of a boat.

Muzaffarpur: Faith is found to be manifested in unique ways across the Indian subcontinent. One such place is a mazar (mausoleum) in the shape of a boat in Muzaffarpur of Bihar. The Kothiyan Mazar, known as the Dargah of Hazrat Ismail Shah Warsi, located in the Kanti area, is known far and wide for its unique design. It has come to be known as the ‘Mazar on a Boat’.

Entrance to the Kothiyan Mazar. (ETV Bharat)

Talking about the unique design of the place, the caretaker said the shrine was built by his father, Dr Mohammad Atulma Atula, who was also the head priest at the time. He was very serious about the shrine's construction and design. He would study at night and make sketches of the shrine's design during the day.

"When the family members asked him how he could think of engineering while being a doctor, he replied that the one whose shrine was being built was showing him the way. Even today, construction and development work continues at the shrine from time to time, but its original structure and identity have been preserved,” he underlined.

A shopkeeper at the shrine, Mohammad Sajid Raza, disclosed, “The annual Urs is celebrated on the 19th and 20th of the month of Sha’ban according to the Islamic calendar. During the Urs, special prayers, chadarposhi (offering of chadars) and religious programs are organised. Devotees whose wishes are fulfilled come back and offer chadar, sidhaani and flowers." He related that lakhs of people gather at the shrine for the three-day fair on the Urs.

Syed Waseem Warsi, alias Sajju, the great-grandson of Hazrat Ismail Shah Warsi, disclosed that the Urs sees people coming from various corners to pay respect after their wishes are fulfilled and to seek blessings.

"Earlier, this place was an island. Then the entire water was collected. When entering the Dargah, people's feet are washed before they go inside. A book has also been written on Hazrat Ismail Shah Warsi,” he said.

Locals say that many beliefs associated with the shrine are still prevalent. It is said that in the past, when there was water everywhere, Baba held it back through his miracles. Water still remains around the shrine, demonstrating its historical significance. Upon entering the shrine, devotees' feet automatically touch the water, which is considered sacred.

One of the local residents, Javed Warsi, said that Hazrat Ismail Shah Warsi hailed from this village and his home used to be located opposite the place where the shrine stands. Since his death in 1968, the annual Urs has been celebrated here. “The best feature of this Urs is that people of all religions participate. Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities work together to prepare for the Ur,s reflecting the Ganga-Jamuni culture,” he said.

“Hazrat Ismail Shah Warsi used to travel by boat to meet his disciples and the people around him. This is why his disciples decided to design the shrine in the shape of a boat. Today, this shrine is not only a religious site but also a symbol of social harmony and brotherhood," he added.

The shrine is 300 feet long and 200 feet wide. It has three floors and approximately 50 people can enter it at a time. Water is placed on the sides of the boat to help devotees wet their feet before entering the shrine. The boat has been made from special tiles and marble.