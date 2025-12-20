Faith Healing: The Moteshwar Baba Temple Where Villagers Seek A 'Divine Cure' For Typhoid
Medical practitioners say people may have faith in their deities, but they must seek timely advice from a doctor.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Sheopur: In India, there are a large number of people who have unwavering faith in gods and goddesses. They quite often seek treatment for illnesses in temples and monasteries instead of visiting doctors. In a village near the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, people go to a temple to get treated for typhoid.
One might wonder how a temple can cure a disease like typhoid. One will be even more surprised to learn that the villagers believe that the disease gets cured simply by visiting this temple.
This temple is located in Makrawada Kalan village, about 40 kilometres from the Sheopur district headquarters. It is famous as the Moteshwar Baba temple, an ancient local deity. People come here for ‘darshan’ and worship for years.
It is believed that any patient who visits the Moteshwar Baba temple and offers flowers and coconuts to the deity will be cured of typhoid. Apart from Sheopur, many people from the bordering districts of Rajasthan, such as Baran, Kota and Sawai Madhopur, also visit the temple for curing typhoid.
According to temple priest Prahlad Aadivasi, "Thakur Moti Singh lived in Makdawada Kalan village, and he was a great devotee of the goddess. After his death, the villagers built a temple in his honour. Those who visit with a sincere heart and faith are cured of their typhoid within a few days. This is all due to the grace of the deity."
Local villagers also share this belief, even though a majority of them are educated. They visit the temple as well as take their medication. Babu Lal Prajapati, a resident of the village, said, "My son had typhoid a few years ago. He was admitted to the district hospital, but the medicine wasn't working. So, we took him to the Moti Singh Baba temple, offered prayers, and after a few days, my son was completely cured.”
Regarding this claim, Medicine Specialist Dr Anil Singh said, "Typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by contaminated food or water. If timely and proper treatment is not given, the patient's condition can worsen, and it can even lead to death.”
The doctor said, “However, it has been observed in rural areas that instead of going to a qualified doctor, people go to quacks or home remedies for illnesses. Sometimes, people even go to ‘tantriks’ (black magic performers) for treatment. People may have faith in their deities, but when they have such an illness, they should definitely seek timely treatment from a doctor."
Regarding such instances of getting cured through prayer, ETV Bharat spoke to psychologist Dr Sanjay Saxena. He said, “Medical science cannot be challenged, but it is also proven in medical science that 70 to 80 per cent of illnesses today are psychosomatic. In the context of any illness, a positive mindset plays a crucial role in recovery.”