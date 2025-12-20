ETV Bharat / offbeat

Faith Healing: The Moteshwar Baba Temple Where Villagers Seek A 'Divine Cure' For Typhoid

Sheopur: In India, there are a large number of people who have unwavering faith in gods and goddesses. They quite often seek treatment for illnesses in temples and monasteries instead of visiting doctors. In a village near the border of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, people go to a temple to get treated for typhoid.

One might wonder how a temple can cure a disease like typhoid. One will be even more surprised to learn that the villagers believe that the disease gets cured simply by visiting this temple.

This temple is located in Makrawada Kalan village, about 40 kilometres from the Sheopur district headquarters. It is famous as the Moteshwar Baba temple, an ancient local deity. People come here for ‘darshan’ and worship for years.

It is believed that any patient who visits the Moteshwar Baba temple and offers flowers and coconuts to the deity will be cured of typhoid. Apart from Sheopur, many people from the bordering districts of Rajasthan, such as Baran, Kota and Sawai Madhopur, also visit the temple for curing typhoid.

According to temple priest Prahlad Aadivasi, "Thakur Moti Singh lived in Makdawada Kalan village, and he was a great devotee of the goddess. After his death, the villagers built a temple in his honour. Those who visit with a sincere heart and faith are cured of their typhoid within a few days. This is all due to the grace of the deity."