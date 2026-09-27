World Tourism Day: Experiential Tourism Gathers Steam In Rajasthan With Foreign Tourists Becoming Part Of Local Community
Foreign tourists are keen to experience the local lifestyle, cooking in a local home, sharing dinner and wearing traditional clothing, writes Ashwini Pareek.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Jaipur: Tourism in Rajasthan is undergoing a transformation where the visitors are no longer mere guests but a part of the local community. For them, merely visiting the forts, palaces and historical monuments is not enough. They are now keen to experience the local lifestyle, cooking in a local home, sharing dinner with the inhabitants, wearing traditional clothing and becoming a part of the local culture.
A group of eight female tourists from the United States on a recent visit to Jaipur was seen venturing into an Indian kitchen while learning how to make papad and cumin potato curry. They tried making tawa roti and sat with the family to learn about Indian food and lifestyle. The hallmark of this ‘experiential tourism’ is that tourists don't just observe a place from outside but try to become an integral part of it.
Connie, who came from Chicago, pointed out, “ Cooking Indian food isn't easy but I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Before coming to India, I had many doubts about the country. But after coming here, my perspective changed and India is an experience that surpassed my expectations.”
Another traveller, Bani, was thrilled to make chapatis with her own hands. She described Indian cuisine as delicious and said, “I will remember this experience for a long time.”
Radhika is another tourist from the US on a Jaipur visit. She visited South India about nine years ago. According to her, “The experience of South and North India is different but the spirit of hospitality is evident throughout India. Indian food is cooked in my American home, and I am familiar with things like the rolling pin, chakla and Indian kadai. However, cooking in the same environment in a Rajasthani family's kitchen has been a new and memorable experience.”
Similarly, Linda, also from Chicago, disclosed that the area where she lives has a large Indian population. She was keen to purchase essential items from Indian grocery stores and prepare the recipes she learned here once she is back home. She explained, “Until now, Italian food was mostly cooked in my home. But now I will also be making Indian cuisine.”
Meanwhile, Dawn from Florida enjoyed the friendly company of the locals apart from the cuisine.
Shesh Mund, the leader of the group, pointed out that while visiting a monument teaches history, staying in a local home allows the tourists to understand the life of that community.
“A shift in the preferences of foreign tourists is evident. They now want to spend time with local people and understand everyday life. After a dinner and cooking experience with an Indian family in Jaipur, their program includes exploring the folk culture of Pushkar and the lifestyle of Marwar. Yoga, music, dance, art and culture are also part of their travel experience,” Mund said.
Another tourist enjoyed wearing the traditional attire which she liked, having attended Indian weddings and other events back home. She already owns several Indian garments and enjoys Indian colours.
Another American tourist explained that she had joined the group after travelling solo for some time. She was keen to return with a wealth of photographs. Daughter of a Lebanese father, spending nearly a month in India was a special experience for her, meeting people and observing everyday life up close.
The role of women in an Indian household is of particular interest to the tourists. The multi-tasking women from the host family are a subject of awe as they go around teaching cooking, caring for the children while managing other household responsibilities. The tourists gain a deeper understanding of the Indian family structure.
The host Bhuvaneshwari Singh pointed out, “They see the homes as they are, how families live together, what food is cooked and how guests are welcomed. These small details give them a glimpse into the social life of India.”
Recalling a previous experience of a father and son from the Netherlands visiting India, she said they had shared photos of the recipes they learned here. Bhuvaneshwari remains in touch with many of the foreign guests.
Another host Shakti Singh explained that his mother started connecting foreign guests with Indian culture, a tradition that he has carried forward. “This tradition of offering a cooking experience alongside dinner or lunch has been ongoing since 2017. While this is a cooking class for foreign guests, it's much broader in scope. It combines Indian food, family, hospitality, and lifestyle into one experience,” he said.
One of the American tourists said that there are different perceptions of India in America. “Spending time directly with an Indian family gave me the opportunity to see a different side of the country. The way they welcome guests, the bond between family members and a close look at everyday life were important parts of my trip,” she said.
Tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik underlined, “The essence of experiential tourism is that tourists return not just from a visit but with a personal story about the people, food, traditions and everyday life. This growing trend among foreign tourists in Rajasthan is shifting from monuments to local families and culture.”
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