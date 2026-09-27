ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Tourism Day: Experiential Tourism Gathers Steam In Rajasthan With Foreign Tourists Becoming Part Of Local Community

Jaipur: Tourism in Rajasthan is undergoing a transformation where the visitors are no longer mere guests but a part of the local community. For them, merely visiting the forts, palaces and historical monuments is not enough. They are now keen to experience the local lifestyle, cooking in a local home, sharing dinner with the inhabitants, wearing traditional clothing and becoming a part of the local culture.

A group of eight female tourists from the United States on a recent visit to Jaipur was seen venturing into an Indian kitchen while learning how to make papad and cumin potato curry. They tried making tawa roti and sat with the family to learn about Indian food and lifestyle. The hallmark of this ‘experiential tourism’ is that tourists don't just observe a place from outside but try to become an integral part of it.

Connie, who came from Chicago, pointed out, “ Cooking Indian food isn't easy but I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Before coming to India, I had many doubts about the country. But after coming here, my perspective changed and India is an experience that surpassed my expectations.”

Tourists at a fort in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Another traveller, Bani, was thrilled to make chapatis with her own hands. She described Indian cuisine as delicious and said, “I will remember this experience for a long time.”

Radhika is another tourist from the US on a Jaipur visit. She visited South India about nine years ago. According to her, “The experience of South and North India is different but the spirit of hospitality is evident throughout India. Indian food is cooked in my American home, and I am familiar with things like the rolling pin, chakla and Indian kadai. However, cooking in the same environment in a Rajasthani family's kitchen has been a new and memorable experience.”

Similarly, Linda, also from Chicago, disclosed that the area where she lives has a large Indian population. She was keen to purchase essential items from Indian grocery stores and prepare the recipes she learned here once she is back home. She explained, “Until now, Italian food was mostly cooked in my home. But now I will also be making Indian cuisine.”

Meanwhile, Dawn from Florida enjoyed the friendly company of the locals apart from the cuisine.

Shesh Mund, the leader of the group, pointed out that while visiting a monument teaches history, staying in a local home allows the tourists to understand the life of that community.