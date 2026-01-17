Everything Is 'Fishy' Here ! A Peek Into Keshtopur's 519-Year-Old Festival Of Fish And Faith In Bengal
What began as a spiritual homecoming feast for a young Vaishnav saint has evolved into Bengal’s most vibrant celebration of fish, faith and community bonding.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
By Palash Mukherjee
Hooghly: In Bengal, fish is not only a food, it is integral to the identity of the people. And in Keshtopur, under Devanandapur in Hooghly district, the identity also manifests through a 519-year-old celebration where history, religion and culinary passion merge to make a bustling fish fair.
Held on the first day of the month of Magh, following Poush Sankranti, the Keshtopur Fish Fair is more than a marketplace. It is almost like a cultural ritual rooted in Vaishnav history, marked by community celebration signifying Bengal’s timeless love for fish.
This year too the fair was organised amid the aroma of freshly fried fish, the chatter of buyers and the sight of massive catches on display. From tiny Mourala fish and prawns to giant Catla, Bhetki, Boal, and even 50-kg stingrays, the variety is staggering. Five-foot-long eels, Rohu of all sizes, crabs, and prized Hilsa are an addition to the spectacle.
Here, fried fish is priced between Rs 50 and Rs 300 per plate and it happens to be the crowd's favourite. Vendors present a wide display of servings that include crispy, golden pieces which the visitors prefer to eat on the spot, enjoying the winter sunshine in nearby mango orchards. Many families turn the outing into a picnic, blending food, leisure and tradition.
People do not just crowd from Hooghly but come all the way from Burdwan, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Bankura. By evening, Keshtopur transforms into a bustling hub of business and festivity.
The origins of the Keshtopur Fish Fair date back over five centuries, to the time of the zamindar Gobardhan Goswami. His son, Raghunath Das Goswami, later become one of the six principal associates of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the saint who spearheaded the Vaishnav movement in Bengal.
Raghunath, when young, renounced worldly life and set out for Panihati to seek initiation from Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He met Nityananda Prabhu, one of Chaitanya’s closest associates there who advised him that he was not yet ready for initiation. So he spent nine months away, and returned home on the last day of Poush. Overjoyed by his son’s return, Gobardhan Goswami decided to organise a grand feast for the villagers. The celebrations took place in a nearby mango orchard, following prayers at the family’s Radha-Govinda temple.
According to local belief, the villagers wanted to test the Goswami family’s devotion by requesting a meal of raw mango curry and Hilsa fish. Soon, mangoes were plucked from the trees in the orchard trees and Hilsas caught from the Saraswati River. The feast was enjoyed by all the villagers.
This community celebration laid the foundation for what would become the Keshtopur Fish Fair. Every year thereafter, devotees gathered at the Radha-Govinda temple on Magh’s first day to offer prayers and commemorate Raghunath Das Goswami’s return.
With time, things started changing and food stalls were set up. Then fish vendors joined in. Slowly, the spiritual gathering evolved into a full-fledged fair and everyone enjoyed it.
Apart from fish stalls, kirtans and temple worship began while vendors came in with household items, snacks, and local goods too.
Amar Chakraborty, caretaker of the Radha-Govinda Temple, explains the historical significance of the fair, “In those days, Govardhan Goswami paid huge taxes to the Delhi court. Raghunath Das Goswami, his son, left home but returned on Poush Sankranti and the zamindar wanted to have a grand feast organisd for the villagers. That celebration gradually became the Keshtopur Fish Fair.”
He however added that modern lifestyles slowly changed food habits at the fair. “People now prefer ready-to-eat fried fish because they lack time. But the tradition continues," he informed.
For fish vendors, the fair gives them a good platform for business opportunity. Gopal Barman, a long-time fish seller, says, “We sell many varieties of fish here from 6 am to 8 pm, and the crowd is always good.”
Another vendor who sells fried fish, Abhijit Biswas, said he has been visiting the fair for five years now. “Sales are increasing every year. People love to eat here itself.”
Echoing similar sentiments vendor, Mamon Mandal, adds, “This year, fried fish is selling in the range between Rs 50 and Rs 300. Many customers prefer hot, fresh fish rather than carrying raw fish home.”
More than five centuries after it started, the Keshtopur Fish Fair continues to remain a powerful symbol of Bengal’s cultural identity and draws people from far and wide who enjoy the occasion as much as they love their all-time favourite fish.
Also Read: