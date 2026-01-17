ETV Bharat / offbeat

Everything Is 'Fishy' Here ! A Peek Into Keshtopur's 519-Year-Old Festival Of Fish And Faith In Bengal

By Palash Mukherjee

Hooghly: In Bengal, fish is not only a food, it is integral to the identity of the people. And in Keshtopur, under Devanandapur in Hooghly district, the identity also manifests through a 519-year-old celebration where history, religion and culinary passion merge to make a bustling fish fair.

Held on the first day of the month of Magh, following Poush Sankranti, the Keshtopur Fish Fair is more than a marketplace. It is almost like a cultural ritual rooted in Vaishnav history, marked by community celebration signifying Bengal’s timeless love for fish.

A vendor preparing fish delicacies at the fair (ETV Bharat)

This year too the fair was organised amid the aroma of freshly fried fish, the chatter of buyers and the sight of massive catches on display. From tiny Mourala fish and prawns to giant Catla, Bhetki, Boal, and even 50-kg stingrays, the variety is staggering. Five-foot-long eels, Rohu of all sizes, crabs, and prized Hilsa are an addition to the spectacle.

Here, fried fish is priced between Rs 50 and Rs 300 per plate and it happens to be the crowd's favourite. Vendors present a wide display of servings that include crispy, golden pieces which the visitors prefer to eat on the spot, enjoying the winter sunshine in nearby mango orchards. Many families turn the outing into a picnic, blending food, leisure and tradition.

People do not just crowd from Hooghly but come all the way from Burdwan, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Bankura. By evening, Keshtopur transforms into a bustling hub of business and festivity.

The origins of the Keshtopur Fish Fair date back over five centuries, to the time of the zamindar Gobardhan Goswami. His son, Raghunath Das Goswami, later become one of the six principal associates of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the saint who spearheaded the Vaishnav movement in Bengal.