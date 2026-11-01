‘Everyone Should Get Respectful Last Rites’: This Tamil Nadu Man Has Disposed Of 3,610 Unclaimed Bodies
He has received the National Award from the then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and the Best Social Worker Award from Chief Minister Vijay.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Vellore: P Manimaran, 40, from Thalayamballam village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, recently learned that a woman's body had been lying unclaimed at the Vellore Udukambarai Government Medical College Hospital for several months. He immediately offered to bury the body.
After completing the necessary formalities with the hospital administration and obtaining the necessary permission from the police, he took the woman's body to the Paalatrangarai cemetery in Vellore. He purchased all the necessary funeral items, including garlands, and buried the body with due respect. Head Constable Gajendran of Virinchipuram Police Station was present during this service.
"It doesn't matter whether someone has relatives after death or not. Every human being should receive respectful last rites,” said Manimaran. “It is heartbreaking to see the bodies of the helpless deceased lying without due respect."
So far, Manimaran has disposed of 3,610 unclaimed bodies across Tamil Nadu.
"I have been continuing this service for the last 25 years. I have been performing the funerals at my own expense. I aim to ensure that the dead are also respected," he said.
Since police permission is essential in disposing of the unclaimed bodies, the police have been supporting Manimaran's humanitarian work.
National And State Awards
In recognition of Manimaran's social service, the then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley honoured him with the National Award in 2015. He was also given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, in the same year, the then Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa presented the State Youth Award for the year 2015.
On Independence Day this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay honoured Manimaran with the Best Social Worker Award on behalf of the Department of Disabled Welfare.
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- Social Organization In Khairthal-Tijara Sets An Example By Giving A Dignified Funeral To Unclaimed Bodies