ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Everyone Should Get Respectful Last Rites’: This Tamil Nadu Man Has Disposed Of 3,610 Unclaimed Bodies

Vellore: P Manimaran, 40, from Thalayamballam village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, recently learned that a woman's body had been lying unclaimed at the Vellore Udukambarai Government Medical College Hospital for several months. He immediately offered to bury the body.

After completing the necessary formalities with the hospital administration and obtaining the necessary permission from the police, he took the woman's body to the Paalatrangarai cemetery in Vellore. He purchased all the necessary funeral items, including garlands, and buried the body with due respect. Head Constable Gajendran of Virinchipuram Police Station was present during this service.

‘Everyone Should Get Respectful Last Rites’: This Tamil Nadu Man Has Disposed Of 3,610 Unclaimed Bodies (ETV Bharat)

"It doesn't matter whether someone has relatives after death or not. Every human being should receive respectful last rites,” said Manimaran. “It is heartbreaking to see the bodies of the helpless deceased lying without due respect."

So far, Manimaran has disposed of 3,610 unclaimed bodies across Tamil Nadu.

"I have been continuing this service for the last 25 years. I have been performing the funerals at my own expense. I aim to ensure that the dead are also respected," he said.