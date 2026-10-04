Even Shakespeare Couldn’t Have Smelt It: Flowers Without Fragrance
Shopkeepers say most customers prefer hybrid flowers and are no longer concerned about fragrance; supply of indigenous, fragrant varieties is dwindling, reports Atul Kumar Sharma.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Durg: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Sweet, true — that’s Shakespearean wisdom, and that has stood the test of time.
Hold your breath for a while!
Flowers without fragrance — you may not have noticed while sipping tea and enjoying the greenery on your balcony, but it is a fact. Flowers are fast losing their fragrance.
Flower traders note that customers generally seek flowers that are durable and possess vibrant colours. They want flowers used in weddings and other events to remain fresh for a long time. The traders explain that in this pursuit of durability and vivid hues, customers are turning away from indigenous, fragrant varieties. They admit they are compelled to stock flowers based on market demand. Shopkeepers state that most customers prefer hybrid flowers and are no longer concerned about fragrance. As a result, the supply of indigenous flowers in the market is gradually dwindling — or has effectively vanished.
N K Jain, an expert in floriculture based in Durg, Chhattisgarh, explains, "A flower's fragrance is not determined solely by cultivation methods; factors such as atmospheric pollution, temperature fluctuations, soil conditions, the specific flower species, and the various substances used during cultivation can all influence its scent. Therefore, it would be incorrect to attribute the reduction in fragrance to any single cause."
Tikeshwar Sahu, an official from the Durg district Horticulture Department, identifies changes in farming practices as a key reason for the decline in fragrance. He says, "There has been an increased reliance on chemical fertilizers compared to traditional organic farming. The growing use of fertilizers like urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) can impact flower quality. Promoting organic manure and traditional cultivation methods could help preserve their natural quality."
Shivendra, a young farmer, says, "There is consistent demand in the flower market. To meet this demand, the popularity of hybrid varieties has risen. These plants produce relatively quickly, whereas native varieties take longer to mature. That is why the cultivation and sale of hybrid flowers are increasing to align with market needs.”
Tarkeshwar Prasad, a flower vendor, believes native flowers possess the most intense natural fragrance. “While hybrid flowers are certainly trending in the market these days, we advise customers: if you want fragrant flowers, take home and plant native varieties; if you prefer flowers that are visually stunning with vibrant colours, opt for hybrid plants," he says.
According to Prasad, nowadays, customers make selections based on their personal preferences and needs. Most customers prefer flowering plants with vibrant colours. They want the flowers in their gardens to be large and visually appealing, regardless of whether they are fragrant or not.
A female customer from Bhilai maintains that in the past, homes used to have large courtyards and gardens. Now the trend has shifted towards living in apartments and smaller houses, leaving people with limited space for planting. In small areas like balconies, people prefer plants that take up little room yet look attractive.
“Demand for hybrid plants has risen because they produce larger and more abundant blooms. Additionally, busy lifestyles mean people cannot spare much time for plant maintenance. Morning tea, once enjoyed amidst courtyard plants and the scent of flowers, is now confined to small balconies,” she says. “Consequently, people seek the beauty of greenery and flowers within limited spaces. Whether fragrant or not, the mere presence of flowers in the home brings a sense of peace."
Gendalal Sahu, a flower vendor, points out that the biggest challenge for farmers is maintaining continuous production. Relying solely on seasonal flowers limits production to just a few months of the year, whereas customers seek flowers year-round. “Hybrid plants have thus become a practical option for both farmers and the market. While seasonal or native flowers may offer wonderful fragrance during their specific seasons, customers are unwilling to wait for a particular time of year; they want flowers exactly when they need them," he says.
Flower Cultivation In Chandauka And Dhamdha
Large-scale flower cultivation is now taking place in Chandauka and Dhamdha. Shopkeepers in Durg-Bhilai have started sourcing flowers from these areas as well.
The traders mention that significant quantities of flowers are also imported from Nagpur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad; the flowers arriving from these regions are invariably hybrids. Not only are their colours vibrant — or rather, intense — but they also have a significantly longer shelf life.
The shopkeepers note that hybrid flowers take much longer to wilt compared to native varieties. As a result, customers generally prefer purchasing hybrid flowers.
The flower growers want to cultivate various types of flowers throughout the year — varieties that mature quickly and yield higher profits. As a result, the gap between farmers, consumers, and indigenous flower varieties is widening. As the appeal of indigenous flowers rapidly declines with changing times, the day may not be far off when they disappear from sight entirely.
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