ETV Bharat / offbeat

Even Shakespeare Couldn’t Have Smelt It: Flowers Without Fragrance

Durg: "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Sweet, true — that’s Shakespearean wisdom, and that has stood the test of time.

Hold your breath for a while!

Flowers without fragrance — you may not have noticed while sipping tea and enjoying the greenery on your balcony, but it is a fact. Flowers are fast losing their fragrance.

Flower traders note that customers generally seek flowers that are durable and possess vibrant colours. They want flowers used in weddings and other events to remain fresh for a long time. The traders explain that in this pursuit of durability and vivid hues, customers are turning away from indigenous, fragrant varieties. They admit they are compelled to stock flowers based on market demand. Shopkeepers state that most customers prefer hybrid flowers and are no longer concerned about fragrance. As a result, the supply of indigenous flowers in the market is gradually dwindling — or has effectively vanished.

Flowers are fast losing their fragrance. (ETV Bharat)

N K Jain, an expert in floriculture based in Durg, Chhattisgarh, explains, "A flower's fragrance is not determined solely by cultivation methods; factors such as atmospheric pollution, temperature fluctuations, soil conditions, the specific flower species, and the various substances used during cultivation can all influence its scent. Therefore, it would be incorrect to attribute the reduction in fragrance to any single cause."

Tikeshwar Sahu, an official from the Durg district Horticulture Department, identifies changes in farming practices as a key reason for the decline in fragrance. He says, "There has been an increased reliance on chemical fertilizers compared to traditional organic farming. The growing use of fertilizers like urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) can impact flower quality. Promoting organic manure and traditional cultivation methods could help preserve their natural quality."

A flower shop in Durg. (ETV Bharat)

Shivendra, a young farmer, says, "There is consistent demand in the flower market. To meet this demand, the popularity of hybrid varieties has risen. These plants produce relatively quickly, whereas native varieties take longer to mature. That is why the cultivation and sale of hybrid flowers are increasing to align with market needs.”