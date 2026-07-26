ETV Bharat / offbeat

Even A Stent Procedure Has Not Been Able To Deter This Veteran Guntur Athlete

Guntur: Age and health challenges have failed to diminish the sporting spirit of an 81-year-old athlete from Manchala village in Chebrolu Mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. Despite having undergone a heart stent procedure, Srinivasa Murthy continues to compete at the highest level in Masters Athletics and has amassed an impressive 194 medals at the state and national competitions.

Born in 1945, Murthy joined the Indian Navy in 1964 and served there till 1979. During his 15-year tenure, he represented the Indian Navy in basketball and won several medals in various sporting events. His passion for sports remained undiminished even after retirement, motivating him to continue training and competing.

Today, he follows a disciplined routine, practising for two hours every morning and evening. Besides maintaining his own fitness, he also trains fellow athletes by sharing techniques and encouraging them to pursue sports with dedication.

Murthy has excelled in a wide range of Masters Athletics disciplines including shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, hammer throw, powerlifting and swimming. His consistent performances in the competitions held across the country have earned him 194 medals, making him one of the most accomplished senior athletes in the region.