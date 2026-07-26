Even A Stent Procedure Has Not Been Able To Deter This Veteran Guntur Athlete
Srinivasa Murthy continues to compete at the highest level in Masters Athletics and has amassed an impressive 194 medals at the state and national competitions
Published : July 26, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Guntur: Age and health challenges have failed to diminish the sporting spirit of an 81-year-old athlete from Manchala village in Chebrolu Mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. Despite having undergone a heart stent procedure, Srinivasa Murthy continues to compete at the highest level in Masters Athletics and has amassed an impressive 194 medals at the state and national competitions.
Born in 1945, Murthy joined the Indian Navy in 1964 and served there till 1979. During his 15-year tenure, he represented the Indian Navy in basketball and won several medals in various sporting events. His passion for sports remained undiminished even after retirement, motivating him to continue training and competing.
Today, he follows a disciplined routine, practising for two hours every morning and evening. Besides maintaining his own fitness, he also trains fellow athletes by sharing techniques and encouraging them to pursue sports with dedication.
Murthy has excelled in a wide range of Masters Athletics disciplines including shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, hammer throw, powerlifting and swimming. His consistent performances in the competitions held across the country have earned him 194 medals, making him one of the most accomplished senior athletes in the region.
Even after undergoing a heart stent implant, he refused to step away from sports. Instead, he continued his training with determination and proved that commitment and discipline can overcome physical setbacks.
His latest success came at the Masters Swimming Championship-2026, held in Jaggayyapeta on April 5. Competing in the 80-plus category, Murthy delivered another outstanding performance by winning three gold medals and one silver medal, adding to his already remarkable medal tally.
Speaking about his lifelong passion for sports, he said, "Sports have been an integral part of my life since my Navy days. Even after the heart stent procedure, I never wanted to give up. Regular practice, discipline and determination have helped me continue competing and winning medals. My goal is to inspire people to stay active and never let age become a barrier."
His inspiring journey demonstrates that age is no obstacle to achievement. Through unwavering dedication, physical fitness and a positive mindset, Murthy continues to inspire younger athletes and senior citizens alike, proving that the pursuit of excellence has no age limit.
Also Read