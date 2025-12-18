ETV Bharat / offbeat

Environmentalist Couple And Two Companions Undertake 3300 Km Foot March To Spread Message Of Water Conservation

Jhalawar: An environmentalist couple from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh have embarked on a 3300 km trek from Gangotri to Ramneshwaram to spread the message of water conservation along with their two companions.

The dedication of Robin Singh and his wife Ragini Singh is such that they have left their two children in the care of their elderly parents while proceeding with their campaign. During this padyatra, the couple and their companions are interacting with the people at various places spreading the message of water conservation. They plan to move through districts in nine states to reach Rameshwaram. The couple is accompanied by Ramdhiraj and Ravindra Singh and they cover approximately 38 km to 40 km a day.

Robin Singh disclosed that the entire world is heading towards a water crisis and It is essential to conserve water globally. They have started a public dialogue while traveling from Gangotri to Rameshwaram.

“If the need for water is not recognized in time, a situation similar to the one during the COVID-19 pandemic will arise,” he said while stating that even spirituality emphasizes the importance of water in the creation of the universe.

“The creation of any ecosystem is impossible without water. Therefore, it is essential to protect water and rivers from contamination. If a water crisis occurs, it will be extremely difficult to tackle,” he added.

Robin explained that the rivers are the lifeline of any country and all the civilizations have emerged from the rivers. The Ganges is considered the holiest river in India but it is now considered one of the most polluted rivers.