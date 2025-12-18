Environmentalist Couple And Two Companions Undertake 3300 Km Foot March To Spread Message Of Water Conservation
Having started from Gangotri, the group intends to plan to move through 50 districts in nine states to reach Rameshwaram on March 1.
Jhalawar: An environmentalist couple from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh have embarked on a 3300 km trek from Gangotri to Ramneshwaram to spread the message of water conservation along with their two companions.
The dedication of Robin Singh and his wife Ragini Singh is such that they have left their two children in the care of their elderly parents while proceeding with their campaign. During this padyatra, the couple and their companions are interacting with the people at various places spreading the message of water conservation. They plan to move through districts in nine states to reach Rameshwaram. The couple is accompanied by Ramdhiraj and Ravindra Singh and they cover approximately 38 km to 40 km a day.
Robin Singh disclosed that the entire world is heading towards a water crisis and It is essential to conserve water globally. They have started a public dialogue while traveling from Gangotri to Rameshwaram.
“If the need for water is not recognized in time, a situation similar to the one during the COVID-19 pandemic will arise,” he said while stating that even spirituality emphasizes the importance of water in the creation of the universe.
“The creation of any ecosystem is impossible without water. Therefore, it is essential to protect water and rivers from contamination. If a water crisis occurs, it will be extremely difficult to tackle,” he added.
Robin explained that the rivers are the lifeline of any country and all the civilizations have emerged from the rivers. The Ganges is considered the holiest river in India but it is now considered one of the most polluted rivers.
“This is because we have become insensitive to water.,” he underlined while stating that the Jal Jan Samvad Yatra of theirs is to educate people about the importance of water.
Robin, who is 38-years-old, has previously campaigned for protecting the environment by cycling across the country. He began his cycling journey from Kanyakumari on October 6, 2022 and he cycled for approximately 517 days covering a distance of 38,800 km raising awareness about the environment. The journey ended in Bhopal.
Talking about the present Yatra, he said that this time, he began his journey with a pledge to save water. He began from Gangotri on November 11, 2025 and the date of completing this Yatra has been set for March 1, 2026.
Rajasthan is the fifth state that the group has visited after travelling through Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. The remainder of the journey will be through Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The couple has left their six-year-old son Piyush and four-year-old daughter Prathi with their grandparents. Rovin said that keeps in constant touch with them by phone.
He disclosed that his parents are unhappy with the couple’s endeavour as they want them to work and support the family.
Robin claimed that he has many supporters across the country as he has participated in environmental conservation programmes and journeys numerous times. With the help of his supporters and relatives, he organizes public dialogues in colleges and schools to raise awareness about water.
Inspired by the Yatra, environment activists and supporters arrange for the group’s accommodation and food. Ragini Singh stated that her priority is to educate the people about the importance of water. “Saving people from the water crisis is more important to me than my family,” she said.
She wants to boost her husband’s morale. She shared that during the journey, there are no worries about long walks, food and accommodation. All of this pales in comparison to the challenge of saving water. She has appealed to the countrymen to join this campaign to conserve water and focus on its importance.
