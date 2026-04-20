Entrepreneur From Bihar's Bhojpur Turns YouTube Idea Into Thriving Duck And Poultry Empire Worth Rs 2.25 crore
Starting with YouTube lessons during lockdown, a Bhojpur youth built a Rs 2.25 crore poultry enterprise, creating jobs, supporting farmers and reshaping rural livelihoods.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Arrah: A district that has been long synonymous with migration, is being talked about with a new narrative today. Because a young man chose to stay back and build something of his own by dealing with a crisis and becoming a catalyst of change. Meet Bhojpur's Abhishek Kumar whose journey is not only an inspiration but a template of success for the youth, that was carved out of the most difficult circumstances.
It was COVID-19 lockdown time and Abhishek, despite being a BSc IT student preparing for competitive exams, found himself back home with uncertainty looming large. As he wanted to do something of his own, he turned to YouTube for ideas. Fortunately he found one that matched his choice and ability.
He took to a small duck and poultry farming, built an unit and started an experiment without realising that it would one day evolve into a full-fledged hatchery business supplying across multiple states.
A resident of Koilwar, Abhishek today supplies eggs and chicks beyond district borders, creating employment and enabling farmers to build their own income streams. Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Abhishek developed a scalable self-employment model with his hatchery, which initially had a capacity of 30,000 eggs. It has now doubled to 60,000. "The next target is ambitious but I am expanding to 1.2 lakh eggs," he says with tremendous confidence.
The hatchery produces indigenous ducklings and multiple poultry varieties including Sonali, Kadaknath, Double FG, layers and Frizzle Cross. Today, the business clocks an annual turnover of nearly Rs 2.25 crore, an achievement that carries weight in a rural economy.
"I once visited Hyderabad for an examination and that changed the way I was looking at this business. I saw large-scale poultry farms and hatcheries there, and realised the potential of the sector. I also noticed how eggs and chicks were being transported from Hyderabad to Bihar in large volumes and wanted to replicate it back home," explains he.
What began on a small scale has now turned into a stable source of income, with Abhishek earning around Rs 20 lakh annually. More importantly, he has created employment for 10 youths, many of whom had earlier migrated to other states in search of work.
Currently, around 60,000 eggs are processed at the hatchery. Chicken chicks are ready in 21 days, while ducklings take 28 days. Once ready, chicken chicks are sold at Rs 20-25 each, while ducklings are priced between Rs 30 and Rs 35.
Abhishek’s venture has also become a backbone for nearly 100 farmers associated with him. These farmers now procure chicks and eggs locally, thus not requiring to depend on states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. Access to local supply has helped them run their own businesses more efficiently and profitably.
“We started by procuring machines from Delhi. Last year, the market slowed due to weather and bird flu, but this year business is doing well. Many people come from outside to learn the trade,” he added.
Through his Bihar Duck Farm and Hatchery, Abhishek now supplies to regions across the country and beyond, including Nepal, Kerala, Azamgarh, Ballia, Chhapra, Patna, Vikram, Pali and Arrah. "The demand continues to grow and I believe it is because of quality and reliability," he says.
But Abhishek points out to a challenge. "Lack of government support affects a lot. I did not get any subsidy or financial assistance while setting up the business. States like Jharkhand and Odisha provide subsidies for such ventures through their agriculture departments," he says urging the government to help youngsters start businesses.
"I am sure, a little support in Bihar too could encourage more young people to step into agribusiness, strengthening rural economies and generating employment at scale." he concludes.
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