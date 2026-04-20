ETV Bharat / offbeat

Entrepreneur From Bihar's Bhojpur Turns YouTube Idea Into Thriving Duck And Poultry Empire Worth Rs 2.25 crore

Arrah: A district that has been long synonymous with migration, is being talked about with a new narrative today. Because a young man chose to stay back and build something of his own by dealing with a crisis and becoming a catalyst of change. Meet Bhojpur's Abhishek Kumar whose journey is not only an inspiration but a template of success for the youth, that was carved out of the most difficult circumstances.

It was COVID-19 lockdown time and Abhishek, despite being a BSc IT student preparing for competitive exams, found himself back home with uncertainty looming large. As he wanted to do something of his own, he turned to YouTube for ideas. Fortunately he found one that matched his choice and ability.

Entrepreneur From Bihar's Bhojpur Turns YouTube Idea Into Thriving Duck And Poultry Empire Worth Rs 2.25 crore (ETV Bharat)

He took to a small duck and poultry farming, built an unit and started an experiment without realising that it would one day evolve into a full-fledged hatchery business supplying across multiple states.

A resident of Koilwar, Abhishek today supplies eggs and chicks beyond district borders, creating employment and enabling farmers to build their own income streams. Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Abhishek developed a scalable self-employment model with his hatchery, which initially had a capacity of 30,000 eggs. It has now doubled to 60,000. "The next target is ambitious but I am expanding to 1.2 lakh eggs," he says with tremendous confidence.

The hatchery produces indigenous ducklings and multiple poultry varieties including Sonali, Kadaknath, Double FG, layers and Frizzle Cross. Today, the business clocks an annual turnover of nearly Rs 2.25 crore, an achievement that carries weight in a rural economy.

"I once visited Hyderabad for an examination and that changed the way I was looking at this business. I saw large-scale poultry farms and hatcheries there, and realised the potential of the sector. I also noticed how eggs and chicks were being transported from Hyderabad to Bihar in large volumes and wanted to replicate it back home," explains he.