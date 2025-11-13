ETV Bharat / offbeat

Englishman In Shimla For 1922 Born Mother's Birth Certificate; British-Era Records Spanning 155 Years Now Digitised

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has preserved a total of 311,708 records from 1870 till April 2015, including 237,767 birth certificates and 73,941 death certificates.

England nationsl Michael(R) receives mother Rose Mary's birth certificate from Shimla Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Bhuvan Sharma
England nationsl Michael(R) receives mother Rose Mary's birth certificate from Shimla Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Bhuvan Sharma (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

Shimla: Michael, a 72-year-old British national recently arrived in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, not as a tourist, but as a routine visitor to collect his mother Rose Mary's birth certificate from the local municipal corporation!

The British-era records, spanning approximately 155 years and still preserved by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, will now be available online in any corner of the world as the municipal body has digitised the records. These records include documents from British officials, local residents, and old families.

Birth and death records began in Shimla during British rule, when it was declared the summer capital of India. These historical records are now available in both manual and digital form. This has made it easier for not only the residents of Shimla but also those living abroad to access information about their ancestors.

British national Michael said that his mother Mary was born in Shimla in British India in 1922. Michael said that since childhood, his mother would tell him stories of Shimla's beauty and the hospitality of its people. He has come to Shimla for the first time to cherish those memories.

1870, The Year When The Journey Of Maintaining Records Began

Birth and death records in Shimla have been maintained since 1870, when the British administration formed the Municipal Committee Shimla. These records provide a glimpse into that era, including the names of British officers, local employees, and Indian families who lived there at that time. Many registers are still preserved in their original form. Handwritten entries, ink marks, and old government stamps bring history to life.

The Municipal Corporation's record room contains a total of 311,708 records from 1870 till April 2015, including 237,767 birth certificates and 73,941 death certificates. These records have now been fully digitized, making it easier for people to access old documents.

Digitisation Of Records

For many years, these records were only stored in registers, but now the corporation has digitized them all. This means that citizens can obtain birth or death certificates both offline and online.

Bhuvan Sharma, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Shimla, said that all records held by the Municipal Corporation from 1870 to 2015 are now safely and digitally available.

We have scanned the entire process and integrated them into the system. Citizens can now apply and obtain certificates through an online portal. The primary objective of digitization is to protect old documents from damage and provide convenience to citizens. Our effort has been to preserve the originality of 150-year-old documents. Every page has been scanned and stored on a dedicated server to ensure data is not lost."

Centuries-old Data A Click Away

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan said through digitization, the historical heritage is now accessible to everyone.

The record, dating back to the British era, is Shimla's hallmark. Now that it has been digitized, people from any corner of the world will be able to obtain certificates or data about their ancestors. This is not just an administrative process, but an effort to preserve the history of our city," he said.

