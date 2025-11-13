ETV Bharat / offbeat

Englishman In Shimla For 1922 Born Mother's Birth Certificate; British-Era Records Spanning 155 Years Now Digitised

By Shreya Sharma

Shimla: Michael, a 72-year-old British national recently arrived in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, not as a tourist, but as a routine visitor to collect his mother Rose Mary's birth certificate from the local municipal corporation!

The British-era records, spanning approximately 155 years and still preserved by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, will now be available online in any corner of the world as the municipal body has digitised the records. These records include documents from British officials, local residents, and old families.

England nationsl Michael(R) receives mother Rose Mary's birth certificate from Shimla Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Bhuvan Sharma (ETV Bharat)

Birth and death records began in Shimla during British rule, when it was declared the summer capital of India. These historical records are now available in both manual and digital form. This has made it easier for not only the residents of Shimla but also those living abroad to access information about their ancestors.

British national Michael said that his mother Mary was born in Shimla in British India in 1922. Michael said that since childhood, his mother would tell him stories of Shimla's beauty and the hospitality of its people. He has come to Shimla for the first time to cherish those memories.

1870, The Year When The Journey Of Maintaining Records Began