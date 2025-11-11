ETV Bharat / offbeat

Englishman Comes On An Emotional Trip To Shimla

Shimla: For Michael, who comes from England, this trip to Shimla has been an emotional one. The 72-year-old British citizen is on a visit to the capital of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh for an important piece of work. He has come to collect the birth certificate of his mother, Rose Mary, who was born in Shimla in 1922.

He related that throughout his childhood, his mother used to tell him stories of Shimla's beauty and the hospitality of its people. This is his first visit to the town that was once the summer capital of the British. He has been trying to relive the memories that were introduced to him by his mother.

His mother was born here at the time when Shimla was among the prime cities of the country, as it was India’s summer capital where who’s who of the administration and governance lived during the summer months.

"My mother always told me how special Shimla's cool breezes, mountain homes and the hustle and bustle of the Ridge were. I always wanted to see this place with my own eyes," he shared.

Michael arrived at the Shimla Municipal Corporation office on Monday, where Joint Commissioner Bhuvan Sharma handed him his mother's birth certificate.