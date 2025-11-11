Englishman Comes On An Emotional Trip To Shimla
Michael wanted to procure his mother's birth certificate from Shimla Municipal Corporation
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Shimla: For Michael, who comes from England, this trip to Shimla has been an emotional one. The 72-year-old British citizen is on a visit to the capital of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh for an important piece of work. He has come to collect the birth certificate of his mother, Rose Mary, who was born in Shimla in 1922.
He related that throughout his childhood, his mother used to tell him stories of Shimla's beauty and the hospitality of its people. This is his first visit to the town that was once the summer capital of the British. He has been trying to relive the memories that were introduced to him by his mother.
His mother was born here at the time when Shimla was among the prime cities of the country, as it was India’s summer capital where who’s who of the administration and governance lived during the summer months.
"My mother always told me how special Shimla's cool breezes, mountain homes and the hustle and bustle of the Ridge were. I always wanted to see this place with my own eyes," he shared.
Michael arrived at the Shimla Municipal Corporation office on Monday, where Joint Commissioner Bhuvan Sharma handed him his mother's birth certificate.
Sharma said, “Now, such documents can be easily obtained online. The Municipal Corporation is rapidly working towards digitisation so that the people of Indian origin living abroad can also access old documents online."
Michael became emotional after receiving the certificate. He said, "This is a very special moment for me. I have lived the memories of my mother. The beauty of Shimla, the simplicity of the people and the peaceful atmosphere here are heartwarming."
Michael went around the Ridge, Mall Road, and the Viceregal Lodge. He said that next time he will come to Shimla with his family
Because of its stature during the British Raj, Shimla which is also known as the Queen of the Hills, retains its historical importance. The Shimla Municipal Corporation preserves old documents spanning more than a hundred years right from the British era.
Interestingly, many people from England still visit the Corporation office to obtain family information and certificates. The Corporation preserves the birth and death records from the British period along with other important documents including the complete records of British citizens living in Shimla from 1870 to 1947. Even otherwise, the hangover of the era remains and can be felt during a visit to this town with historical memories.
