ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Engineer-Turned Entrepreneur Builds Successful Spice Startup In Shahdol

Shahdol: In an inspiring example of local entrepreneurship, Amber Jain has established a thriving spice and salt-based startup in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, turning his ambition to work in his hometown into a profitable venture.

After completing engineering from Indore and an MBA from Pune, Amber worked for several years in cities including Bengaluru in the field of market research. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, while working from home, he decided to leave his job and pursue entrepreneurship.

Starting in 2023, Amber launched a spice manufacturing unit in Pachgaon, about 5 km from the district headquarters.

His product range includes black salt, rock salt, chaat masala, and the popular regional spice mix, Jeeravan. Encouraged by market demand, he later expanded into products such as amchur powder and multigrain flours made from millets like ragi and jowar.

Amber Jain is a qualified engineer and an MBA (ETV Bharat)

The venture was set up with financial assistance under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme. Amber initially secured a loan of around ₹25 lakh and has since invested a total of ₹40–50 lakh in land, machinery, and packaging infrastructure over the past two to three years.