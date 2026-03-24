Madhya Pradesh: Engineer-Turned Entrepreneur Builds Successful Spice Startup In Shahdol
Amber Jain started his business in 2023 under PMEGP, which now brings a profit of Rs 5 lakh annually
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Shahdol: In an inspiring example of local entrepreneurship, Amber Jain has established a thriving spice and salt-based startup in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, turning his ambition to work in his hometown into a profitable venture.
After completing engineering from Indore and an MBA from Pune, Amber worked for several years in cities including Bengaluru in the field of market research. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, while working from home, he decided to leave his job and pursue entrepreneurship.
Starting in 2023, Amber launched a spice manufacturing unit in Pachgaon, about 5 km from the district headquarters.
His product range includes black salt, rock salt, chaat masala, and the popular regional spice mix, Jeeravan. Encouraged by market demand, he later expanded into products such as amchur powder and multigrain flours made from millets like ragi and jowar.
The venture was set up with financial assistance under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme. Amber initially secured a loan of around ₹25 lakh and has since invested a total of ₹40–50 lakh in land, machinery, and packaging infrastructure over the past two to three years.
Speaking about the journey, Amber said the business saw a strong start in its first year but faced challenges in the second year due to machinery and packaging issues. However, operations have stabilised in the third year, with the business now generating an estimated annual profit of ₹4–5 lakh, depending on market conditions.
The enterprise has also contributed to local employment, providing permanent jobs to five individuals, while three to four additional workers are hired on a need basis.
Amber credits his decision to return home and build upon his family’s small-scale spice-making background as a key factor in his success. ''I wanted to stay in my region and create something meaningful here,'' he said.
His journey highlights how education, government support, and local resources can combine to create sustainable business opportunities in smaller towns.
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