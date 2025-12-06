ETV Bharat / offbeat

Engagement Atop Mount Kilimanjaro, Marriage In Uttarakhand Hills - Couple Demonstrates Unique Passion For Mountaineering

Dehradun: A couple in Uttarakhand have demonstrated a unique passion for mountaineering. Ankit and Shweta got engaged atop Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, and married at Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, which is believed to be the venue of the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Ankit is a resident of Clement Town in Dehradun, while his wife Shweta is from Delhi. Incidentally, Shweta has been visually impaired since the age of 10 due to a medicinal reaction, but she has never let her disability become a constraint in her pursuits.

Shewata (left) and Ankit, atop Mount Kilimanjaro (ETV Bharat)

Affected by ailments, she overcame all odds, turning her circumstances into her strength and securing admission to a blind school in Delhi and topping the North Zone in her matriculation exam. She was honoured with the Indira Gandhi Award, awarded by the Chief Minister of Delhi.

She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science from Ramjas College in Delhi. "I was always looking to do something different and new," Shweta told ETV Bharat.