Engagement Atop Mount Kilimanjaro, Marriage In Uttarakhand Hills - Couple Demonstrates Unique Passion For Mountaineering
Incidentally, the bride, Shweta, is visually impaired and has been trained in mountaineering by her husband Ankit.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST
Dehradun: A couple in Uttarakhand have demonstrated a unique passion for mountaineering. Ankit and Shweta got engaged atop Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, and married at Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, which is believed to be the venue of the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Ankit is a resident of Clement Town in Dehradun, while his wife Shweta is from Delhi. Incidentally, Shweta has been visually impaired since the age of 10 due to a medicinal reaction, but she has never let her disability become a constraint in her pursuits.
Affected by ailments, she overcame all odds, turning her circumstances into her strength and securing admission to a blind school in Delhi and topping the North Zone in her matriculation exam. She was honoured with the Indira Gandhi Award, awarded by the Chief Minister of Delhi.
She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science from Ramjas College in Delhi. "I was always looking to do something different and new," Shweta told ETV Bharat.
Being a nature lover, she has always had a passion for travelling and trekking. She always wanted to climb mountains, but no institute was willing to admit her citing her physical disability. Many academies denied her admission due to the lack of a disability policy.
Still, she continued to attend events that featured adventure and mountaineering. In 2025, she attended a basic climbing course held by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in Delhi where she met Ankit, a professional mountaineer from Uttarakhand.
Shweta recounted how she was facing disappointment from all sides, and no adventure institute was willing to offer her mountaineering training. When everyone made excuses about the lack of a disability policy, Ankit reassured her. He gave Shweta mountaineering training. Ankit said that he motivated Shweta, taught her some basic techniques, and was always there for her.
The couple recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in continental Africa, where they decided to transform their relationship into lifelong companionship. They got engaged on Mount Kilimanjaro. After their engagement, they recently got married at the Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand.
Their story resembles a fairytale where they overcame all the obstacles to realise their dream. It also shows how determination and perseverance can help one overcome all the hurdles in life. The couple are intent on pursuing their interest in mountaineering further. They have demonstrated that what matters is how one looks at life and how one wants to lead it.
