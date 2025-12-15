Uttarakhand's Kavita Chand In Quest Of Seven Summits Scales Antarctica's highest peak, Mount Vinson
Kavita Chand is now aiming to conquer seven highest peaks across seven continents.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Dehradun: With an aim of conquering seven summits across the globe, 40-year-old Kavita of Almora in Uttarakhand conquered Mount Vinson in Antarctica last Friday. She has unfurled the national tricolour atop the highest peak in that continent that has a height of 4,892 meters above the sea level.
Hailing from Dhara Naula in Almora, this endurance athlete currently lives in Mumbai. Her journey from a remote village in Uttarakhand to one of the world's most inaccessible peaks is being celebrated. She aims to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents. She had previously conquered Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.
Mount Vinson is known for its extreme cold, isolation and icy landscape where temperatures can reach as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.
Kavita's journey to Mount Vinson began on December 3 when she left India to arrive in Punta Arenas in Chile. She then flew beyond Union Glacier on December 7 to land at Vinson Base Camp that is located at an altitude of approximately 2,100 meters.
Kavita covered the 40 minute journey from Union Glacier to Base Camp in a ski-designed small aircraft. This journey illustrates the complex logistics involved in Antarctica expeditions. The expedition was led by renowned high-altitude guide Mingma David Sherpa.
The Indian team was supported by experienced mountaineer Bharath Thammineni and his expedition company ‘Boots and Crampons’. Under his guidance, the nine-member Indian team successfully reached the summit. Careful planning, proper acclimatization and strong on-the-spot coordination played a decisive role in dealing with the extremely adverse Antarctic conditions.
"Hoisting the Indian flag at the summit of Mount Vinson is a feeling beyond words. I hope this achievement inspires professionals to believe that fitness, ambition and career success can go hand in hand," said Kavita who has also made a name for herself in endurance running.
A dedicated marathon runner, she won the Delhi and Mumbai HYROX 2025 competitions in her age group. She has also completed three of the six marathons in the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Challenge.
Formerly in the media industry, Kavita took the decisive step of stepping away from her corporate career in 2024 to devote herself entirely to fitness which she considers a turning point in her life. She started running in 2017 and took up mountaineering in 2024. This reflects her relatively recent but rapidly evolving athletic journey.
Interestingly, she embraced serious fitness after becoming a mother and has emerged as an inspiration for professionals seeking balance, mental toughness and long-term health. Kavita's husband, Deepak Chand Thakur is a co-founder of Network People Services Technologies Ltd. (NPST) and has been a constant pillar of support throughout her journey.