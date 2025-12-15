ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uttarakhand's Kavita Chand In Quest Of Seven Summits Scales Antarctica's highest peak, Mount Vinson

Dehradun: With an aim of conquering seven summits across the globe, 40-year-old Kavita of Almora in Uttarakhand conquered Mount Vinson in Antarctica last Friday. She has unfurled the national tricolour atop the highest peak in that continent that has a height of 4,892 meters above the sea level.

Hailing from Dhara Naula in Almora, this endurance athlete currently lives in Mumbai. Her journey from a remote village in Uttarakhand to one of the world's most inaccessible peaks is being celebrated. She aims to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents. She had previously conquered Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

Mount Vinson is known for its extreme cold, isolation and icy landscape where temperatures can reach as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Kavita's journey to Mount Vinson began on December 3 when she left India to arrive in Punta Arenas in Chile. She then flew beyond Union Glacier on December 7 to land at Vinson Base Camp that is located at an altitude of approximately 2,100 meters.

Kavita covered the 40 minute journey from Union Glacier to Base Camp in a ski-designed small aircraft. This journey illustrates the complex logistics involved in Antarctica expeditions. The expedition was led by renowned high-altitude guide Mingma David Sherpa.